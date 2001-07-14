Neenah to Report First Quarter Earnings on May 4, 2022

Neenah, Inc. (NYSE: NP) announced today it will issue a press release covering first quarter financial results after U.S. markets close on Wednesday, May 4, 2022. The Company will hold a conference call to discuss business results at 11:00 AM (EDT) on Thursday, May 5, 2022.

Interested parties are invited to listen live via webcast by registering through the Investor Relations section of the company's website, %3Cb%3Ewww.neenah.com%3C%2Fb%3E.

Those who wish to actively participate in the call should register for the earnings call in advance by visiting the Direct Entry link Conferencing+Portal+Neenah+Q1+2022+Earnings. After registering, instructions will be shared on how to join the call and can also be accessed as follows:

Participant Toll-Free Dial-In Number: (888) 330-2398 Participant Toll Dial-In Number: (240) 789-2709 Conference ID: 21621

An archive of the webcast will be available on company’s website under Presentations & Events / Event Archive. In addition, a replay of the call will be available until May 12, 2022 and can be accessed by calling (800) 770-2030 or (647) 362-9199 and entering access code 21621.

About Neenah

Neenah is a leading global manufacturer of specialty materials serving customers across six continents, with headquarters in Alpharetta, Georgia. We are focused on growing in filtration media, specialty coatings, engineered materials and imaging & packaging. Our materials are in various products used every day, such as transportation and water filters, premium packaging of spirits, technology and beauty products, industrial labels, tapes and abrasives, and digital printing for high-end apparel. To learn more, please visit %3Cb%3Ewww.neenah.com%3C%2Fb%3E.

