United Rentals Announces Partial Redemption of 5.50% Senior Notes due 2027

United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE: URI) today announced that its subsidiary, United Rentals (North America), Inc. (“URNA”), has given notice of its intention to redeem $500 million of the outstanding $1.0 billion principal amount of its 5.50% Senior Notes due 2027 (CUSIP Number 911365 BF0) (the “Notes”) on May 21, 2022 (the “Redemption Date”). The Notes will be redeemed at a redemption price (the “Redemption Price”) of 102.75% of the principal amount of the Notes, plus accrued and unpaid interest to, but excluding, the Redemption Date.

URNA has instructed Wells Fargo Bank, National Association, as the trustee for the Notes (the “Trustee”), to distribute a notice of redemption to all registered holders of the Notes on April 21, 2022. Copies of such Notice of Redemption and additional information relating to the procedure for redemption of the Notes may be obtained from Wells Fargo Bank, National Association by calling 1-800-344-5128.

URNA expects to use cash and borrowings under its senior secured asset-based revolving credit facility to redeem the Notes and to pay related expenses.

The redemption is subject to, and conditioned upon, sufficient funds being available to be drawn by URNA under its senior secured asset-based revolving credit facility at the time URNA is required to deposit the Redemption Price with the Trustee to fund the payment of the Redemption Price and such funds being disbursed when requested by URNA. The Redemption Date may be delayed until such time as the conditions precedent shall be satisfied. In the event that such conditions precedent have not been so satisfied by the Redemption Date, or by the Redemption Date as so delayed, URNA will notify the Trustee, and upon any such notice to the Trustee, the notice of redemption will be of no force or effect for any purpose.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc. is the largest equipment rental company in the world. The company has an integrated network of 1,288 rental locations in North America, 11 in Europe, 28 in Australia and 18 in New Zealand. In North America, the company operates in 49 states and every Canadian province. The company’s approximately 20,400 employees serve construction and industrial customers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners and others. The company offers approximately 4,300 classes of equipment for rent with a total original cost of $15.79 billion. United Rentals is a member of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, the Barron’s 400 Index and the Russell 3000 Index® and is headquartered in Stamford, Conn. Additional information about United Rentals is available at unitedrentals.com.

