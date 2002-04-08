Koil Energy Solutions Hires Felipe Lunardini as Director of Projects & Engineering

HOUSTON, April 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Koil Energy Solutions, an international leader and provider of full cycle subsea technology solutions, has announced the addition of Felipe Lunardini as Director of Projects and Engineering. Lunardini will be overall responsible for the execution of all Koil Energy projects. He will also serve as the technical leader for R&D efforts and strategic partnerships moving forward.



“What better way to start on our new journey to offer world-class subsea equipment and support services to the world's energy and offshore industries than by bringing in world class talent,” said Charles Njuguna, President and CEO of Koil Energy. “It is imperative that Koil Energy recruits and retains top-tier talent, and Felipe’s career is a great example of the level we are looking for. We know he will bolster our already strong roster.”

A 30-year veteran in project and engineering management of small, medium and large size offshore developments, Lunardini will be a prime player in Koil Energy’s mission of further diversifying its suite of systems solutions.

Lunardini added, “I am very excited and proud to join Koil in this new phase of the O&G and renewable industries. Koil has extremely professional and competent people that elevate the current industry standard, and I am looking forward to being part of the team.”

Before joining Koil Energy Solutions, Lunardini was a Senior Project Manager for Doris, Inc. where he led pre-FEED and FEED engineering phases for multiple projects as well as oversaw subsea equipment and systems engineering.

Formerly Deep Down, Koil Energy rebranded in February sparking a new age of creative problem solving in the offshore energy industry. Later this year, the Company will also be moving to a new headquarters that will be even better equipped to handle the diverse offerings of the team.

