Latham Group, Inc. Provides Updates on Facility Fire in Odessa, Texas

LATHAM, N.Y., April 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Latham Group, Inc. (“Latham” or "the Company") ( SWIM), the largest designer, manufacturer and marketer of in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia and New Zealand, today announced that its fiberglass facility in Odessa, Texas was affected by a fire. No employees were present at the time of the incident, and no one was injured.

The Odessa location is Latham’s second smallest U.S. fiberglass facility and is solely dedicated to manufacturing in-ground fiberglass pools. The fire primarily impacted the facility’s production area. Existing inventory in the facility was largely unaffected. Production at, and pool deliveries from, the Odessa facility have been paused as Latham works alongside local authorities to investigate the situation and assess the extent of the damage. The Company is in the process of identifying opportunities to redeploy assets and resources to its other U.S. fiberglass manufacturing facilities to minimize disruption in its service to impacted dealers and consumers.

“We are incredibly grateful for the rapid response from the Midland County fire crews and first responders, and we are thankful to report that there were no injuries,” said Scott Rajeski, President and Chief Executive Officer of Latham. “The safety and wellbeing of our employees and our local communities is our highest priority, and we are working closely with local authorities to investigate the cause of the incident. We have invested heavily in expanding our manufacturing capacity over the last several years, and our operations team is working around-the-clock to identify opportunities to leverage our existing U.S. fiberglass manufacturing footprint to ensure fulfillment of impacted customers’ orders.”

Latham Group, Inc., headquartered in Latham, NY, is the largest designer, manufacturer and marketer of in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia and New Zealand. Latham has a coast-to-coast operations platform consisting of over 2,000 employees across over 30 facilities.

