Maravai LifeSciences To Host Earnings Conference Call on Thursday, May 5, 2022

SAN DIEGO, April 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Maravai LifeSciences, Inc. (Maravai) ( MRVI), a global provider of life science reagents and services to researchers and biotech innovators, plans to announce its first quarter 2022 financial and operating results after the market closes on Thursday, May 5, 2022, and will host a conference call on the same day at 2:00 p.m. PT/ 5:00 p.m. ET.



To participate in the conference call, dial (800) 806-5484 or (416) 340-2217 and enter the participant passcode 7725912#. For 72 hours following the call, an audio replay can be accessed by dialing (800) 408-3053 or (905) 694-9451 and using the passcode 6550591#. The call will also be available via live or archived webcast on the "Investors" section of the Maravai web site at https://investors.maravai.com.

About Maravai

Maravai is a leading life sciences company providing critical products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, and novel vaccines and to support research on human diseases. Maravai’s companies are leaders in providing products and services in the fields of nucleic acid synthesis and biologics safety testing to many of the world's leading biopharmaceutical, vaccine, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy companies.



