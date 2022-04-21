BV Financial Inc. Announces Financial Results

EDGEMERE, MD / ACCESSWIRE / April 21, 2022 / BV Financial, Inc. (OTC PINK:BVFL), the holding company for BayVanguard Bank, today reported net income of $2.4 million, or $0.33 per diluted share, for the three months ended March 31, 2022 compared to net income of $2.7 million or $0.38 per diluted share, for the three months ended March 31, 2021.

In the quarter ended March 31, 2022, the Company recognized $0.6 million in other income upon the pay-off of a customer's loan relationship, $0.3 million in a gain on bargain purchase related to the merger with North Arundel Savings Bank (NASB) as well as $0.3 million in expenses related to the systems conversion of NASB. In the quarter ended March 31, 2021, the Company recognized $0.3 million in additional insurance proceeds, a $0.2 million reduction in interest on borrowed money from the accretion of the fair market value adjustment on the pay-off of subordinated debt assumed in the 2020 acquisition of Delmarva Bancshares and deferred $0.7 million in compensation expense tied to the second round of SBA PPP funding in the quarter. This deferred compensation is being amortized against interest income as the PPP loan population pays down.

Non-performing assets increased to $5.8 million at March 31, 2022 compared to $4.4 million at December 31, 2021. At March 31, 2022, the loan loss allowance was $2.9 million, which represented 0.45% of total loans and 76.6% of non-performing loans compared to $2.7 million at December 31, 2021, which represented 0.45% of total loans and 111.3% of non-performing loans. In addition, at March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, the Bank had credit impairment allowances on acquired loans of $4.6 million and $4.5 million, respectively, that is not included in the loan loss allowance. The credit impairment allowances were established for loans acquired in the mergers with Vigilant Savings Bank in 2013, Kopernik Bank in 2019, MB Bancorp, Inc. and Delmarva Bancshares in 2020 and NASB in 2022. At March 31, 2022, these acquired loans totaled $290.4 million or 45.4 % of the portfolio.

As of March 31, 2022, BV Financial, Inc. had assets of $857.1 million, net loans of $632.7 million, deposits of $709.6 million and total stockholders' equity of $89.4 million compared to $815.1 million, $584.4 million, $680.0 million and $83.4 million at December 31, 2021.

BayVanguard Bank's Tier 1 leverage capital ratio was approximately 12.19% at March 31, 2022 compared to 11.79% at December 31, 2021. This ratio and the Bank's other capital measurements continue to exceed all regulatory standards for "well-capitalized" financial institutions.

As previously disclosed, in January 2022, BayVanguard Bank acquired NASB. At closing, NASB had approximately $35.3 million in loans and $40.3 million in deposits. As part of this transaction, BV Financial, Inc. issued 251,004 shares of common stock to Bay-vanguard Mutual Holding Company.

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements that are based on management's current expectations regarding economic, legislative and regulatory issues that may impact the Company's earnings in future periods. Factors that could cause future results to vary materially from current management expectations include, but are not limited to, general economic conditions, changes in interest rates, deposit flows, real estate values and competition, changes in accounting principles, policies or guidelines, changes in legislation or regulation and other economic, competitive, governmental, regulatory and technological factors affecting the Company's operations, pricing, products and services.

About BV Financial, Inc.

BV Financial, Inc. is the parent company of BayVanguard Bank. BayVanguard Bank is headquartered in Edgemere, Maryland with seventeen other branches in the Baltimore metropolitan area and the Eastern Shore of Maryland. The Bank is a full-service community-oriented financial institution dedicated to serving the financial service needs of consumers and businesses within its market area.

Consolidated Statement of Condition

Unaudited

3/31/22 12/31/21 ASSETS Cash 12,934 8,484 Interest bearing deposits in other banks 84,292 102,456 97,226 110,940 Time Deposits in Other Banks 992 250 Investment AFS 39,182 37,793 Investment HTM 7,566 4,059 Equity Securities 244 - Loans 632,705 584,438 Loans Held For sale - - Repossessed Assets 1,987 1,987 Premises and Equipment 16,175 15,050 FHLB of Atlanta Stock 489 404 Cash Surrender Value of Life Insurance 26,059 25,966 Accrued Interest Receivable 2,769 2,583 Goodwill 14,420 14,420 Other Intangible Assets 1,333 1,293 Deferred Tax Asset 8,433 8,322 Other Assets 7,471 7,625 Total Assets $ 857,051 $ 815,130 LIABILITIES Deposits - non interest bearing 167,171 175,019 Deposits - interest bearing 542,452 505,006 Total Deposits 709,623 680,025 Borrowed Money 36,881 36,828 Official Checks 7,256 2,417 Advanced Payments By Borrowers 4,978 4,514 Other Liabilities 8,932 7,900 Total Liabilities 767,670 731,684 EQUITY Common Stock at par 74 71 Common Stock in excess of par 9,421 9,383 Retained Earnings 81,005 74,088 Net Unrealized Gain (Loss) on Securities (1,119 ) (96 ) Total Equity 89,381 83,446 Total Liabilites and Equity $ 857,051 $ 815,130

BV Financial & Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statement of Income

3/31/22 3/31/21 INTEREST INCOME Loans, including fees $ 7,202 $ 7,197 Investment Securities 172 118 Other Interest Income 39 28 Total Interest Income 7,413 7,343 Interest on Deposits 367 580 Interest on Borrowed Money 503 317 Total Interest Expense 870 897 Net Interest Income Before Provision For Loss 6,543 6,446 Provision for Loan Losses 177 90 Net Interest Income 6,366 6,356 Debit Card Income 182 189 Service Fees On Deposits 113 117 Income from Life Insurance 93 348 Gain (loss) on repossessed assets - 12 Gain on sale of Loans - 14 Gain on Bargain Purchase 330 - Other Income 770 79 Total Other Income 1,488 759 Compensation 2,402 1,539 Occupancy 464 392 Data Processing 365 617 Advertising 5 5 Professional fees 175 103 Equipment 112 143 Foreclosed Real Estate Holding Costs 10 6 Amortization of intangible assets 45 45 FDIC insurance premiums 53 36 Other 727 468 Total Non-Interest Expense 4,358 3,354 Net Income Before Tax 3,496 3,761 Provision for Income Tax 1,078 1,078 Net Income $ 2,418 $ 2,683 Basic Earnings per share $ 0.33 $ 0.38 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.33 $ 0.38

