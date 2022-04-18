CASSAVA ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Cassava Sciences, Inc. on Behalf of Cassava Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Cassava Sciences, Inc. (“Cassava” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: SAVA) on behalf of Cassava stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Cassava has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

On April 18, 2022, The New York Times published an article entitled “Scientists Question Data Behind an Experimental Alzheimer’s Drug.” The article addressed Cassava’s experimental Alzheimer’s drug, simufilam, and reported that one of Cassava’s advisers, Dr. H.Y. Wang, had five papers he authored retracted from the scientific journal PLoS One after an in-depth investigation revealed “serious concerns about the integrity and the reliability of the results.”

On this news, Cassava’s stock price fell sharply during intraday trading on April 19, 2022.

