California American Water Offers Free Seasonal Sprinkler Checks as Dry Season Approaches

California American Water is advertising irrigation check-ups – free of charge – for all Monterey customers. Spring is the optimal time to make sure your sprinkler system is running efficiently so that water resources are conserved, and water bills stay low during the hotter months.

“At California American Water we remain dedicated to water conservation and unparalleled customer service,” said Kevin Tilden, President of California American Water. “Programs like the complementary sprinkler check are a win-win, allowing us to team up with our customers to fight water waste and reduce their bills”

As part of the sprinkler check, a conservation specialist will perform a personalized review of the property and irrigation set-up including:

Manually inspecting each zone for water efficiency

Checking irrigation systems for malfunctions

Inspecting sprinkler coverage for optimal efficiency

Checking controller setting, rain sensor and battery back up

Offering the installation of a free rain sensor

By calling 831-646-3205, customers can schedule their complementary service and learn about other water-saving devices offered by California American Water. Additional conservation information for Monterey customers can be found at www.californiaamwater.com.

When utilizing irrigation systems this spring and summer, customers are reminded to follow the mandatory watering schedule.

Irrigation is only permitted two days per week on Wednesdays and Saturdays

All irrigation must occur before 9 a.m. and after 5 p.m. to avoid evaporation

Watering is limited to a total of 15 minutes per station allowed per day.

Watering by hose follows the same restrictions and hoses must be equipped with a positive shut-off nozzle

California American Water considers conservation a partnership between customer and provider. In 2021 California American Water invested more than $160 million in water and wastewater infrastructure improvement, but the company relies on customers to identify leaks in order to prevent wasted water and bloated bills.

About California American Water: California American Water, a subsidiary of American Water (NYSE: AWK), provides high-quality and reliable water and wastewater services to more than 725,000 people.

With a history dating back to 1886, American Water ( NYSE:AWK, Financial) is the largest and most geographically diverse U.S. publicly traded water and wastewater utility company. The company employs more than 6,400 dedicated professionals who provide regulated and regulated-like drinking water and wastewater services to more than 14 million people in 24 states. American Water provides safe, clean, affordable and reliable water services to our customers to help keep their lives flowing. For more information, visit amwater.com and follow American Water on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

