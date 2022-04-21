CNGI Announces Important Developments

WYLIE, TX / ACCESSWIRE / April 21, 2022 / CNGI (OTC PINK:CNGI) has signed an LOI to acquire a profitable SaaS software company. The acquisition is of a cyber security provider for the US Department of Defense and Fortune 1000 Companies. Upon closing of the software merger CNGI will immediately position to apply for a NASDAQ listing.

Post NASDAQ listing, CNGI will spin off its real estate operating subsidiary as a separate company, leaving CNGI as SaaS software pure play platform. CNGI shareholders will benefit as shareholders in both separately trading companies.

CNGI is pleased to announce the addition of two executives to its organization. Joining the CNGI Board of Directors is Edward Berndt who will assist in developing CNGI as a SaaS Cyber solutions software platform. Ed Berndt brings four decades of experience in information technology and organizational transformation to the firm most recently as SVP and Chief Customer Officer at Aspect Software and over fifteen years as a Services SVP with EMC which was acquired by Dell. https://www.linkedin.com/in/edward-berndt-0165661/ .

Also joining CNGI is Dick Suedkamp, CPA, a Managing Director with CFGI, who will serve as CFO and manage the Nasdaq listing process. Dick brings over twenty years of accounting advisory and CFO experience to the table, including stints at Deloitte and PricewaterhouseCoopers. linkedin.com/in/dick-suedkamp-948027b

CNGI CEO Atif Rafique commented "We are pleased to welcome Ed and Dick to CNGI and we look forward to the experience and perspective they will bring to our organization. We are equally excited to announce the LOI signing as the next important step in creating additional shareholder value in CNGI."

