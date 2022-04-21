Relevium Provides Operational and Continued Disclosure Update

MONTREAL, April 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RELEVIUM TECHNOLOGIES INC. (TSX.V:“ RLV ”, OTCQB:“ RLLVF ” and Frankfurt: “ 6BX ”) (the “Company” or “Relevium”), is pleased to provide an update on operations and continuous disclosure matters.



UPDATE ON ONGOING OPERATIONS

On December 16, 2021, the Company announced it had delivered 127.5 million medical grade nitrile gloves, representing 100% of the first of two PPE contracts that the Company had entered into for a total value of CAD$11M.

On January 25 and April 5 of this year, the Company delivered CAD$1 million and CAD$1.3 million respectively out of a total of CAD$5 million from the second of the two PPE contracts first announced on December 16, 2021. The balance of the second contract, totalling approximately CAD$2.7 million is expected to be delivered by the end of the month of April 2022.

UPDATE ON CTO AND TIMELY DISCLOSURE OF FINANCIAL FILINGS

As reported in previous news releases, the Company was unable to file its annual statements for the fiscal period ended June 30, 2021, as well as the subsequent interim period financial reports due to issues outside of the Company’s control.

On November 1, 2021, the Company applied for and received a management cease trade order ("MCTO") in respect of the late filing of its annual financial statements for the year ended June 30, 2021, including the related management discussion and analysis, and CEO and CFO certifications. Due to the fact that the audit process is still not complete, the securities regulator has imposed a full cease trade order (“CTO”) for the Company until its obligations for continued disclosure are met. The CTO is expected to be lifted once the Company completes the filing of its past-due financial statements and associated management's discussion and analysis and CEO and CFO certifications.

Relevium’s management has been working on replacing its current auditors and has accepted a services proposal provided by Richter Accounting (“Richter”) as the Company’s new auditors. The Company will now go through the formal process of completing the change of auditor including completing the required filings on www.sedar.com to reflect the proposed change. Management expects the audit work to start immediately.

Aurelio Useche, CEO of Relevium stated: “Just like our shareholders, we have been extremely frustrated with the situation relating to the delays to complete last year’s audit, which have placed Relevium in the unfortunate default situation it finds itself. Although these events were outside our control, we at Relevium take this opportunity to apologize to our shareholders and reaffirm our commitment to complete the yearly audit, file the outstanding interims and regulate the Company’s disclosure obligations so that it can resume normal trading of its shares”

UPDATE ON COMPLIANCE WITH THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE

On January 10, 2022, the TSX Venture Exchange (the “Exchange”) halted trading in the Company's shares until such time as the Company completes certain filings with the Exchange. The Company has been working on completing these filings to resolve them so that the Exchange can remove the trading halt, which is expected to be completed in the next three weeks.

About Relevium Technologies

Relevium Technologies Inc., is a publicly traded company, focused on wellness and international procurement, logistics, and delivery of PPE into the North American marketplace. Utilizing trusted vendors and suppliers, and integrating a comprehensive, state-of-the-art supply chain, artificial intelligence, and blockchain technology, enables a highly secure and compliant platform for delivery of PPE equipment to governments, hospitals, foundations, and various institutions.



