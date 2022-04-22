CO2-1-0 (CARBON) CORP Confirms Listing on DigiFinex Effective 11:00 AM Singapore Time (GMT+8), April 22, 2022

* Shareholder Update Conference Call Scheduled for 5:00 pm EST, Friday April 22, 2022



New York, April 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PHI Group, Inc. ( www.phiglobal.com , PHIL), a diversified holding company currently engaged in PHILUX Global Funds, the Asia Diamond Exchange (“ADE”) project in Vietnam, mergers and acquisitions and investing in special situations (www.co2-1-0.io), is pleased to announce that the listing of CO2-1-0 (CARBON) CORP, a subsidiary of the Company, on DigiFinex Digital Assets Exchange (https://www.digifinex.com/en-ww/) will become effective at 11:00 AM Singapore time (GMT+8) on Friday April 22, 2022.

CO2-1-0 (CARBON) CORP. (https://CO2-1-0.io) aims to provide a solution in disruptive new carbon market (voluntary and compliancy market) using blockchain-crypto technology, Internet of Things (IoT), and Six Sigma (6σ) methodology, which will empower the real environmentally sustainable projects (renewable energy, energy savings, heat recovery, industrial waste, agriculture, forestry, and many other new technologies), which projects have started in the USA, Vietnam, Indonesia, other ASEAN countries, and worldwide. It has a clear and systematic product development roadmap, and the ultimate milestones of the products. The solution, methodology, and improved TACCC (transparent, accurate, consistent, complete, and comparable) business process originally introduced by CO2-1-0 (CARBON) will bring full impact to better environment and life of millions.

CARBON (CO2) is the most environmentally sustainable crypto on earth, developed under BEP-20 (BSC Mainnet) and has passed CertiK audit, which is #1 security audits for blockchain protocols, wallets, DApps, and smart contracts. CO2-1-0 (CARBON) CORP. is based in Wyoming, USA, with a fast-growing community named “Carbonian" all over the world.

While DigiFinex (https://www.digifinex.com) is a global top 15 Exchange (ranked by CoinGecko) founded in 2017, with Headquarter located in Singapore. DigiFinex is providing more than 400 digital currency trading pairs, credit card to crypto channels and crypto-related products such spot trading, margin trading, crypto fund and loans. With in-house developed security system and multiple fail-safe layers design, DigiFinex is giving customers a bank-graded protection and become the best option for one-stop digital management platform in Global.

Along with the press release announced today, there will be some events in conjunction with the listing. These events start at 11:00 AM, April 22, 2022 Singapore time (GMT+8) and will be ended at 11:000 AM, also Singapore time, April 29, 2022

Event 1: REGISTRATION - Official invitation, reward 25,000 CO2

During this event, new users who register with official referral code: carbon, complete KYC andbuy minimum of 100 CO2will get a bonus of 5 CO2. Total rewards is capped at 25,000 CO2 which will be distributed in a first come, first served basis.

Event 2：STAKING - Stake CO2 to share 25,000 CO2

25,000 CO2 is available in candy box during this event and users can get interest by staking CO2 with daily rate of 0.1667 %. Rewards will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis.

Event 3: NET BUYING Trading Competition,reward 50,000 CO2

During this event, ranking of net purchase (net purchase = purchases - selling) will be set up. Users who rank the top = 100 and meet the requirements will get the rewards.

Mr. Choky YF Simanjuntak, CEO and Founder of CARBON, stated: “We are very excited and enthusiastic to be listed in DigiFinex which is the top 15 volume crypto exchange in the world. With a proven exchange systems and strong investor communities, visit by 2.4 million users/ week and 24h volume of over US$ 2.3 billion, we believe it can attract many green investors to the market and accelerate the participation to heal our mother Earth.”

Mr. Oscar Or, Chief Commercial Officer of DigiFinex, Ltd, added: “We are very proud and excited to announce the listing of the CARBON (CO2) project, founded by CO2-1-0 (CARBON) CORP which are the global key leader in the Carbon Credit transition solutions and leveraging with latest blockchain technology and cryptocurrency concepts.

ESG and Climate Change are the most important topics in recent days. We are looking forward to the success of the Carbon team in bringing innovative solutions to improve the health of the Earth and become the most impactful leader in the industry.”

You are cordially invited to join a scheduled shareholder update conference:

Topic: PHI Group Shareholder Update Conference Call.

Time: April 22, 2022 05:00 PM Eastern Time (US and Canada).

Join Zoom Meeting:

https://us06web.zoom.us/j/4177806661

Meeting ID: 417 780 6661

Passcode: phiglobal

Dial by your location

+1 929 205 6099 US (New York)

+1 253 215 8782 US (Tacoma)

+1 301 715 8592 US (Washington DC)

+1 312 626 6799 US (Chicago)

+1 346 248 7799 US (Houston)

+1 669 900 6833 US (San Jose)

Meeting ID: 417 780 6661

Passcode: 297730800

Find your local number: https://us06web.zoom.us/u/kY7nnVkvV

About CO2-1-0 (CARBON) CORP.

About PHI Group

PHI Group (www.phiglobal.com, PHIL) primarily focuses on advancing PHILUX Global Funds, a group of Luxembourg bank funds organized as “Reserved Alternative Investment Fund” (“RAIF”) (www.philux.eu), and building the Asia Diamond Exchange (“ADE”) in Vietnam. The Company also engages in mergers and acquisitions and invests in select industries and special situations (www.co2-1-0.io) that may substantially enhance shareholder value.

