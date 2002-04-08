OISTE.ORG Foundation Grants its 2022 Sustainability Award to Thinker, Humanist, Scientist, and Aquaculturist Archduke Andrés Salvador Habsburgo-

Lorena, Celebrating Earth Day on April 22, 2022

The Award Ceremony will take place at the Davos OISTE Event on May 25.

Registration at https://www.wisekey.com/davos-2022/

Geneva, April 22, 2022 – The OISTE Foundation is a non-profit organization based in Geneva, Switzerland, regulated by article 80 et seq. of the Swiss Civil Code. OISTE is an organization in special consultative status with the Economic and Social Council of the United Nations (ECOSOC) and belongs to the Non-Profit constituency (NPOC) of the ICANN. The OISTE Foundation (http://www.oiste.org/ ) announces today during Earth Day the nomination of Archduke Andrés Salvador Habsburgo-Lorena for its OISTE 2022 Sustainability Award.

The Archduke Andrés Salvador Habsburgo-Lorena is a world-renowned thinker, humanist, scientist, aqua-culturist, and is the Chairman of the María Nobrega International Foundation, based in Bagno di Ripoli, Italy, the ITKI Foundation, Austria, and other institutions, and Dean of the Austrian Golden Fleece. The Archduke Andrés Salvador Habsburgo-Lorena and Salm Salm (Persenbourg, Austria, 1936) is Emeritus of the International Order of Saint Hubertus and has been invested as a Knight of the Order of Calatrava, a personality who, due to his professional career, has received numerous international recognitions and awards, being the most recent the Mayte Spínola Gold Medal 2019.



The 2022 OISTE.ORG Sustainability Award is granted to Archduke Andrés Salvador Habsburgo-Lorena in recognition as a scientist to the study of aquaculture in temperate inland waters. With the change of the Water Law of 1972, he was able to establish an astaculture center in Isla Mayor, which has become a total of five today. Rice polyculture has been created and has given jobs to industrial fishermen in the processing of crab from the Marismas.

The Award Ceremony will be organized during the OISTE.ORG Davos event in cooperation with WISeKey. The Award Ceremony event brings every year together business leaders, investors, leaders of Non-Profit Organizations (NGOs), politicians, academics and civil societies from all over the world to discuss the practical actions needed to make substantial and sustainable business contributions to society incusing the use of technology to support the Sustainable Development Goals 2030 Agenda.

About WISeKey

WISeKey ( WKEY; SIX Swiss Exchange: WIHN) is a leading global cybersecurity company currently deploying large scale digital identity ecosystems for people and objects using Blockchain, AI and IoT respecting the Human as the Fulcrum of the Internet. WISeKey microprocessors secure the pervasive computing shaping today’s Internet of Everything. WISeKey IoT has an install base of over 1.6 billion microchips in virtually all IoT sectors (connected cars, smart cities, drones, agricultural sensors, anti-counterfeiting, smart lighting, servers, computers, mobile phones, crypto tokens etc.). WISeKey is uniquely positioned to be at the edge of IoT as our semiconductors produce a huge amount of Big Data that, when analyzed with Artificial Intelligence (AI), can help industrial applications to predict the failure of their equipment before it happens.



Our technology is Trusted by the OISTE/WISeKey’s Swiss based cryptographic Root of Trust (“RoT”) provides secure authentication and identification, in both physical and virtual environments, for the Internet of Things, Blockchain and Artificial Intelligence. The WISeKey RoT serves as a common trust anchor to ensure the integrity of online transactions among objects and between objects and people. For more information, visit www.wisekey.com.

About OISTE.ORG

Founded in Switzerland in 1998, OISTE.ORG was created with the objectives of promoting the use and adoption of international standards to secure electronic transactions, expand the use of digital certification and ensure the interoperability of certification authorities’ e-transaction systems. The OISTE Foundation is a non-profit organization based in Geneva, Switzerland, regulated by article 80 et seq. of the Swiss Civil Code. OISTE is an organization in special consultative status with the Economic and Social Council of the United Nations (ECOSOC) and belongs to the Non-Profit constituency (NPOC) of the ICANN. http://www.oiste.org/ .

Mission: transfer the control and management of technologies dealing with Internet Trust and digital identities to neutral authorities working for the public interest. Vision: an Internet where users engage in online transactions and communications under systems of digital identity management that offer robust protection against fraud and theft, while protecting the fundamental right to privacy.

Press contacts:

WISeKey International Holding Ltd

Company Contact: Carlos Moreira

Chairman & CEO

Tel: +41 22 594 3000

[email protected] WISeKey Investor Relations (US)

Contact: Lena Cati

The Equity Group Inc.

Tel: +1 212 836-9611

[email protected]

Disclaimer:

This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain forward-looking statements concerning WISeKey International Holding Ltd and its business. Such statements involve certain known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which could cause the actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements of WISeKey International Holding Ltd to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. WISeKey International Holding Ltd is providing this communication as of this date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities, and it does not constitute an offering prospectus within the meaning of article 652a or article 1156 of the Swiss Code of Obligations or a listing prospectus within the meaning of the listing rules of the SIX Swiss Exchange. Investors must rely on their own evaluation of WISeKey and its securities, including the merits and risks involved. Nothing contained herein is, or shall be relied on as, a promise or representation as to the future performance of WISeKey

La Fundación OISTE.ORG otorga su Premio de Sostenibilidad 2022 al pensador, humanista, científico, acuicultor Archiduque Andrés Salvador Habsburgo-

Lorena, al celebrar el Día de la Tierra el 22 de abril.

La ceremonia de entrega será en el evento OISTE de Davos el 25 de mayo. Registro en: https://www.wisekey.com/davos-2022.

Ginebra, 22 de abril de 2022 – La Fundación OISTE es una organización sin ánimo de lucro con sede en Ginebra, Suiza, regulada por los artículos 80 y siguientes del Código Civil Suizo. OISTE es una organización con estatus consultivo especial ante el Consejo Económico y Social de las Naciones Unidas (ECOSOC) y pertenece a la circunscripción sin ánimo de lucro (NPOC) de la ICANN. http://www.oiste.org/ anuncia hoy durante el Día de la Tierra la nominación del Archiduque Andrés Salvador Habsburgo-Lorena para el Premio OISTE 2022 a la Sostenibilidad.

El Archiduque Andrés Salvador Habsburgo-Lorena es un pensador, humanista, científico, acuicultor de renombre mundial, presidente de la Fundación Internacional María Nobrega, con sede en Bagno di Ripoli, Italia, la Fundación ITKI, Austria, y otras instituciones; Decano del Toisón de Oro de Austria. El Archiduque Andrés Salvador Habsburgo-Lorena y Salm Salm (Persenburg. Austria, 1936), es Emérito de la Orden Internacional de San Huberto y fue investido Caballero de la Orden de Calatrava; personalidad que por su trayectoria profesional ha recibido numerosos reconocimientos y premios internacionales, siendo el más reciente la Medalla de Oro Mayte Spínola 2019.

Se otorga el Premio de Sostenibilidad OISTE.ORG 2022 al Archiduque Andrés Salvador Habsburgo-Lorena en reconocimiento como científico al estudio de la acuicultura en aguas continentales templadas. Con el cambio de la Ley de Aguas de 1972, pudo establecer un centro de astacicultura en Isla Mayor, que en la actualidad son cinco en total. Se ha creado un policultivo de arroz y se ha dado trabajo a pescadores industriales en el procesamiento de jaiba de las Marismas.

La ceremonia de entrega del premio se organizará durante el evento OISTE.ORG en Davos en cooperación con WISeKey. El evento de entrega de premios reúne cada año a líderes empresariales, inversores, líderes de organizaciones sin fines de lucro (ONG), políticos, académicos y sociedades civiles de todo el mundo para discutir las acciones prácticas necesarias para hacer contribuciones comerciales sustanciales y sostenibles a la sociedad, inculcando el uso de la tecnología para apoyar la Agenda 2030 de los Objetivos de Desarrollo Sostenible.

Acerca de la FUNDACIÓN OISTE

Fundada en 1998, OISTE fue creada con los objetivos de promover el uso y la adopción de normas internacionales para asegurar las transacciones electrónicas, expandir el uso de la certificación digital y garantizar la interoperabilidad de los sistemas de transacción electrónica de las autoridades de certificación. La Fundación OISTE es una organización sin ánimo de lucro con sede en Ginebra (Suiza), regulada por el artículo 80 y sigs. del Código Civil Suizo. OISTE es una organización con un estatus consultivo especial con el Consejo Económico y Social de las Naciones Unidas (ECOSOC) y pertenece a la Comunidad de Organizaciones Sin Ánimo de Lucro para Asuntos Operacionales (NPOC en inglés) del ICANN.