Envela Celebrates Earth Day 2022

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / April 22, 2022 / Envela Corporation (NYSE American:ELA) ("Envela" or the "Company"), the North American re-commerce leader, celebrates Earth Day by joining the global call for substantive progress in meeting urgent environmental challenges, and reaffirming its commitment to sustainability through the circular economy.

Earth has limited resources to meet the seemingly unlimited wants of its populations. On Earth Day '22, Envela notes that sustainability is not only about doing less to harm to our planet, but also consuming fewer resources. The circular economy is an economic system that aims to keep materials in use longer and extend their lifespans. Reselling preowned goods, or re-commerce, furthers this goal.

Envela focuses on extending products' lifecycles by reselling them. This lowers their carbon footprint and conserves the energy and resources that would otherwise be required to replace them with new products. Sustainability is at the core of what we do.

We invite you to join us this Earth Day in building a more sustainable future by participating in the circular economy.

About Envela

Envela is the North American re-commerce leader, enabling a better world through the circular economy. It empowers buyers and sellers to extend the useful lives of specialty and durable goods, and to seizes retail, recycling, and reverse-logistics supply-chain opportunities. This financially benefits consumers and manufacturers alike. Envela operates primarily via two re-commerce business segments, DGSE and ECHG. DGSE (Envela's B2C portfolio) operates retail stores and online sites offering luxury hard assets and precious metals, including gold, silver, and diamonds. ECHG (Envela's B2B portfolio) re-commercializes consumer electronics and IT equipment, and also provides end-of-life recycling services for products in a variety of industries. Envela conducts its re-commerce operations at retail and wholesale levels, through distributors, resellers, dedicated stores, and online. Holdings in all of Envela's business units have recognized multiple years of growth.

Additional information about Envela is available at its investor-relations site, Envela.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes statements that may constitute "forward-looking" statements, including statements regarding acquisitions, expansion, and the potential future success of business lines and strategies. These statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements inherently involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Factors that would cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to, market conditions and other risks detailed in the Company's periodic report filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. By making these statements, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release except as required by law.

