Aurora Mobile Updates the Status under Holding Foreign Companies Accountable Act

SHENZHEN, China, April 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aurora Mobile Limited ( JG) (“Aurora Mobile” or the “Company”), a leading mobile developer service provider in China, today updates its status under the Holding Foreign Companies Accountable Act (the "HFCAA").



On April 21, 2022, in connection with its implementation of the HFCAA, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) provisionally named the Company as a Commission-Identified Issuer following the Company’s filing of its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 (the “2021 Form 20-F”) with the SEC on April 14, 2022.

The Company understands the SEC made such identification pursuant to the HFCAA, which states if the SEC determines that a company has filed audit reports issued by a registered public accounting firm that cannot be inspected or investigated completely by the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board (the “PCAOB”), for three consecutive years beginning in 2021, the SEC shall prohibit its shares or American depositary shares (the “ADSs”) from being traded on a national securities exchange or in the over-the-counter trading market in the U. S. The Company has previously disclosed that its independent auditor, the independent registered public accounting firm that issued the audit report included in its 2021 Form 20-F, is not currently subject to inspection by the PCAOB, hence the identification by the PCAOB is expected.

The Company has been actively exploring possible solutions to protect the interest of its stakeholders. The Company will continue to comply with applicable laws and regulations in both China and the U.S., and strive to maintain its listing status on Nasdaq.

About Aurora Mobile Limited

Founded in 2011, Aurora Mobile is a leading mobile developer service provider in China. Aurora Mobile is committed to providing efficient and stable push notification, one-click verification, and app traffic monetization services to help developers improve operational efficiency, grow and monetize. Meanwhile, Aurora Mobile's vertical applications have expanded to market intelligence, and financial risk management, empowering various industries to improve productivity and optimize decision-making.

