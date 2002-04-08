PLx Pharma Inc. to Discuss 2022 First Quarter Financial Results on May 13, 2022 Conference Call and Provide Business Update

SPARTA, N.J., April 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PLx Pharma Inc. ( PLXP) (“PLx” or the “Company”) is a commercial-stage drug delivery platform technology company focused on its clinically-validated and patent-protected PLxGuard™ that has the potential to improve the absorption of many drugs currently on the market and to reduce the risk of stomach injury associated with certain drugs. The Company, with its lead products VAZALORE 81 mg and VAZALORE 325 mg liquid-filled aspirin capsules (referred to together as “VAZALORE®”), today announced that it will release its 2022 first quarter financial results before the opening of the U.S. financial markets on Friday, May 13, 2022. Company executives will host a conference call at 8:30am ET that day with institutional investors and analysts to provide an overview of PLx Pharma’s performance for the quarter, along with a business update.



2022 First Quarter Conference Call

Date Friday, May 13, 2022 Time 8:30 a.m. ET Toll free (U.S.) (866) 394-2901 International

(616) 548-5567

Conference ID 4037188 Webcast (live and replay) https://ir.plxpharma.com/investor-relations

A replay of the conference call will be available for two weeks after the call's completion by dialing (855) 859-2056 (U.S.) or (404) 537-3406 (International). The conference ID for the replay is 4037188. The archived webcast will be available via PLx Pharma’s investor relations website for 30 days after the call.

About VAZALORE

VAZALORE is an FDA-approved liquid-filled aspirin capsule, available in 81 mg and 325 mg doses. VAZALORE delivers aspirin differently from plain and enteric coated aspirin products. The special complex inside the capsule is designed for targeted release of aspirin, limiting its direct contact with the stomach. VAZALORE delivers fast, reliable absorption for pain relief plus the lifesaving benefits of aspirin. To learn more about VAZALORE, please visit www.vazalore.com.

About PLx Pharma Inc.

PLx Pharma Inc. is a commercial-stage drug delivery platform technology company focused on improving how and where active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) are absorbed in the gastrointestinal (GI) tract via its clinically validated and patent protected PLxGuard™ technology. PLx believes this platform has the potential to improve the absorption of many drugs currently on the market or in development, and to reduce the risk of stomach injury associated with certain drugs. To learn more about PLx Pharma Inc. and its pipeline, please visit www.plxpharma.com.

