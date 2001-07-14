Spire Global Schedules First Quarter 2022 Results Conference Call

Spire+Global%2C+Inc. (NYSE: SPIR) (“Spire” or “the Company”), a leading provider of space-based data, analytics and space services, announced today that it will hold a conference call with investors and analysts on Wednesday, May 11, 2022 at 5:00 p.m. ET (2:00 p.m. PT) to discuss the Company’s first quarter 2022 financial results. The news release announcing the first quarter 2022 results will be disseminated on May 11, 2022 after the market closes.

Spire will be using a Q&A platform developed by Say Technologies to enhance communications and engagement with its shareholders. Verified retail and institutional shareholders will be able to submit and upvote questions. Management will address a selection of the questions relating to Spire’s business and financial results on the earnings call. The platform will open on May 4 at 5:00 p.m. ET and close on May 10 at 5:00 p.m. ET. To submit questions, please visit: https%3A%2F%2Fapp.saytechnologies.com%2Fspire-2022-q1

A live webcast of the conference call will be available on Spire Global’s Investor Relations website at https%3A%2F%2Fir.spire.com. The toll-free dial-in number for the live audio call beginning at 5:00 p.m. ET (2:00 p.m. PT) on May 11, 2022 is 877-841-2968. The international dial-in number for the live audio call is 201-689-8552. The conference ID for the call is 13729150. A replay of the call will be available via the web at https%3A%2F%2Fir.spire.com.

About Spire Global, Inc.

