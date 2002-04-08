Parsons Accelerates Environmental, Social, And Governance (ESG) Focus

CENTREVILLE, Va., April 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In celebration of Earth Day, Parsons Corporation (: PSN) is proud to highlight its focus on diversity, integrity, and sustainability through the release of its 2022 Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) report. The report highlights key ESG initiatives the company is undertaking further illustrating Parsons' resilience and agility in delivering for our customers, while conducting business in a responsible manner.



Parsons launched the Cultivating a Responsible Enterprise (CARE) strategy in 2021 with the goal of reducing absolute greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 20 percent by 2025, enhancing gender and ethnic/racial diversity, and establishing accountable metrics across our ESG enterprise that would result in long-term, actionable change.

“We’re focused on creating the future of national security and critical infrastructure through conscionable practices that make our world safer, healthier, sustainable, and more connected,” said Carey Smith, Parsons’ Chairwoman, President, and Chief Executive Officer. “ESG is in our fabric, interwoven with our core values, and underpins who we are and how we operate. Through CARE, we’re implementing practices that enhance sustainability, partnering with the communities where we live and work, ensuring a commitment to ethics and compliance, and promoting the tenets of diversity that embody our ‘People First’ approach and solidify Parsons as a global employer of choice.”

The company’s strategic focus on ESG has driven industry-wide recognition, including being named as one of the World’s Most Ethical Companies by Ethisphere for the 13th consecutive year, being honored by the Human Rights Campaign as a 2022 Best Place to Work for LGBTQ+ Equality, and Forbes highlighting Parsons as a Best Employer for Diversity in 2021. These awards are tangible examples of Parsons’ corporate culture, core values, dedication to sustainable practices, and commitment to being an employer of choice.

As part of Parsons’ long-standing commitment to ESG, the company also hired Mark Van Andel in March 2022 as vice president and leader of the corporation’s ESG function. Van Andel joined Parsons from Jacobs Engineering, where he provided expertise on the company’s ESG reporting, governance, and financial modeling and analysis including for ESG initiatives.

Parsons remains committed to clear and transparent reporting to our stakeholders, especially on ESG topics. To read the company’s 2022 ESG report and learn more about how Parsons is delivering a better world, please visit: www.Parsons.com/CARE

About Parsons:

Parsons (: PSN) is a leading disruptive technology provider in the national security and critical infrastructure markets, with capabilities across cybersecurity, missile defense, space, connected infrastructure, and smart cities. Please visit parsons.com, and follow us on LinkedIn and Facebook to learn how we’re making an impact.

