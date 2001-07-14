TiVo and TELEV8 Deliver Reimagined TV Experience for Hospitality and Visitor-based Venues

TiVo%26reg%3B, the company that brings entertainment together and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Xperi+Holding+Corporation (Nasdaq: XPER), today announced that TELEV8 will leverage TiVo’s Managed IPTV Service to deliver a new and compelling entertainment experience for hotels and other commercial venues.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220422005143/en/

Using TiVo’s technology platform, known for delivering a content-first entertainment experience with intuitive and personalized content discovery, TELEV8 will now make that same experience available to the hospitality industry and transform how linear programming is delivered. Hotels and other commercial venues will be able to offer premium video at lower cost while differentiating their brand.

“Evolving viewership habits and content decentralization are continuing to reshape the role of television,” says Charles Siemonsma, co-CEO of TELEV8. “Commercial venues are increasingly pressured to deliver on the rapid consumer adoption of streaming video applications and the introduction of app-based TV in partnership with TiVo is the future of content delivery.”

“We are thrilled to work with TELEV8 to provide a timely solution to the hospitality industry that meets the evolving entertainment needs of the modern guest,” says Jeff Glahn, senior vice president of global sales at TiVo, an Xperi company. “Together, we can deliver the kind of in-room TV experience that will delight guests at a fraction of the cost of current solutions.”

About TELEV8

TELEV8 provides ground-breaking turnkey television content distribution solutions to commercial and visitor-based venues including hospitality, healthcare, senior and student accommodations. TELEV8’s platform delivers significant value to its stakeholders by minimizing onsite hardware costs and simplifying overly complex and burdened legacy distribution models. TELEV8 provides a modern free-to-guest television experience within an application-based framework, seamlessly blending live TV, on-demand and catch-up TV into a vastly improved user interface. TELEV8’s mission is to innovate and elevate the viewing experience for visitor based venues. Join the (r)evolution at telev8.tv

About TiVo

TiVo brings entertainment together, making it easy to find, watch and enjoy. We serve up the best movies, shows and videos from across live TV, on-demand, streaming services and countless apps, helping people to watch on their terms. For studios, networks and advertisers, TiVo delivers a passionate group of watchers to increase viewership and engagement across all screens. In June 2020, TiVo became a wholly-owned subsidiary of Xperi Holding Corporation. Go to tivo.com and enjoy watching.

About Xperi Holding Corporation

Xperi invents, develops, and delivers technologies that enable extraordinary experiences. Xperi technologies, delivered via its brands (Adeia, DTS, HD Radio, IMAX Enhanced, TiVo), and by its startup, Perceive, make entertainment more entertaining, and smart devices smarter. Xperi technologies are integrated into billions of consumer devices, media platforms, and semiconductors worldwide, driving increased value for partners, customers and consumers.

Xperi, Adeia, DTS, IMAX Enhanced, HD Radio, Perceive, TiVo and their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of affiliated companies of Xperi Holding Corporation in the United States and other countries. All other company, brand and product names may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective companies.

SOURCE: Xperi Holding Corp

XPER-P

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220422005143/en/