Bunge Limited to Hold Virtual-Only Annual General Meeting

Bunge Limited (NYSE: BG) will hold its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders on Thursday, May 12, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. Central Time. The meeting will be “virtual-only” and will be conducted exclusively online via live audio webcast that can be accessed at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com%2FBG2022.

In order to vote their shares or submit questions at the Annual General Meeting, shareholders should enter the control number included in the proxy materials or on the proxy card. Online access to the webcast will open immediately prior to the start of the 2022 Annual General Meeting.

As described in proxy materials previously distributed, the record date for determining shareholders entitled to notice of, and to vote at, the Annual General Meeting and at any subsequent adjournments or postponements of the meeting was March 14, 2022.

All shareholders, whether or not planning to attend the Annual General Meeting, are encouraged to vote promptly in advance of the meeting by using one of the methods described in the proxy materials.

About Bunge

At Bunge (NYSE: BG), our purpose is to connect farmers to consumers to deliver essential food, feed and fuel to the world. With more than two centuries of experience, unmatched global scale and deeply rooted relationships, we work to put quality food on the table, increase sustainability where we operate, strengthen global food security, and help communities prosper. As the world’s leader in oilseed processing and a leading producer and supplier of specialty plant-based oils and fats, we value our partnerships with farmers to improve the productivity and environmental efficiency of agriculture across our value chains and to bring quality products from where they’re grown to where they’re consumed. At the same time, we collaborate with our customers to create and reimagine the future of food, developing tailored and innovative solutions to meet evolving dietary needs and trends in every part of the world. Our Company is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, and we have almost 23,000 dedicated employees working across more than 300 facilities located in more than 40 countries.

Website Information

We routinely post important information for investors on our website, www.bunge.com, in the "Investors" section. We may use this website as a means of disclosing material, non-public information and for complying with our disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Accordingly, investors should monitor the Investors section of our website, in addition to following our press releases, SEC filings, public conference calls, presentations and webcasts. The information contained on, or that may be accessed through, our website is not incorporated by reference into, and is not a part of, this document.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220422005004/en/