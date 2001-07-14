Evoqua Water Technologies Releases 2021 Sustainability Report

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE: AQUA), an industry leader in mission-critical water treatment solutions, today released its 2021 Sustainability Report. The report was launched in celebration of Earth Day, which occurs annually on April 22.

Evoqua is dedicated to developing and delivering solutions that help customers and communities protect the world's most valuable resource — water. The report provides a comprehensive review of the company's performance and strategy with respect to key environmental, social, and governance (ESG) initiatives.

"Over the past year, we have worked hard to further integrate our sustainability strategy across our organization. We have set purposeful environmental and social goals to chart our path forward," said Snehal Desai, Evoqua's Chief Growth and Sustainability Officer. "We are committed to driving excellence in environmental sustainability, investing in employees, supporting our communities, and reinforcing positive business practices."

The 2021 Sustainability Report shares progress across the priority areas Evoqua believes it can have the most meaningful impacts. Highlights include:

Examples of how our solutions help customers solve complex water and wastewater treatment challenges and meet their own sustainability goals.

Efforts to reduce our environmental footprint, improve safety performance, and build a more inclusive and diverse culture.

Disclosure of environmental data, including our scope 1 and scope 2 emissions, water use and reuse, and waste make-up.

Initiatives implemented to protect and support employees through the pandemic.

Summary of risk management, cybersecurity, sustainable product innovation, and impact map.

Evoqua's 2021 Sustainability Report was prepared in accordance with the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) Standards: Core Option and references the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) and the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

To commemorate the release of the report, Evoqua's sustainability leaders, as well as past Evoqua Water Sustainability Award winners, including Samsung+Austin+Semiconductor, Bush+Brothers+%26amp%3B+Company, and Georgia+Aquarium, will ring the opening bell at the New York Stock Exchange later today.

The full 2021 Sustainability Report can be found here.

About Evoqua Water Technologies

Evoqua Water Technologies is a leading provider of mission-critical water and wastewater treatment solutions, offering a broad portfolio of products, services, and expertise to support industrial, municipal, and recreational customers who value water. Evoqua has worked to protect water, the environment, and its employees for more than 100 years, earning a reputation for quality, safety, and reliability around the world. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, the company operates in more than 150 locations across ten countries. Serving more than 38,000 customers and 200,000 installations worldwide, our employees are united by a common purpose: Transforming Water. Enriching Life.® To learn more, visit www.evoqua.com.

