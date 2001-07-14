Dollar Tree & Family Dollar to Host Nationwide Management Hiring Event on April 27

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ: DLTR) plans to hire hundreds of associates for full- and part-time leadership roles during its Nationwide Management Hiring Event hosted at participating stores on Wednesday, April 27. To apply, text1 the word “DOLLAR” to 58046 or visit www.DollarTree.com%2Fcareers and www.FamilyDollar.com%2Fcareers.

“With a keen focus on career advancement, as well as development and education opportunities, we are seeking talented leaders who are eager to come grow with us as we move to the next chapter at Dollar Tree and Family Dollar,” stated Jenn Hulett, Chief Human Resources Officer. “As one of the fastest growing retailers in the country, new associates will be part of a results-driven, inclusive culture with teams that support our stores and distribution centers as we provide millions of households across America with great value.”

Onsite interviews will be conducted at participating Dollar Tree and Family Dollar stores on Wednesday, April 27, from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. local time. For a full list of participating locations or to complete an application online prior to attending the event, visit www.DollarTree.com%2Fcareers and www.FamilyDollar.com%2Fcareers.

The Company provides its associates with competitive pay and a comprehensive rewards package, along with flexible schedules to fit candidates’ availability. Additionally, DailyPay is a voluntary benefit offered to associates who can choose to receive their earnings in between traditional paydays.

ValuED, the Company’s education assistance program, provides associates with financial support and offers a wide range of development opportunities for upward mobility within the organization. Full-time associates are eligible for tuition discounts and reimbursement allowances for college degrees and GED programs, as well as language courses.

Along with management roles, the stores and distribution centers also have a variety of open full- and part-time positions.

About Dollar Tree, Inc.

Dollar Tree, a Fortune 200 Company, operated 16,077 stores across 48 states and five Canadian provinces as of January 29, 2022. Stores operate under the brands of Dollar Tree, Family Dollar, and Dollar Tree Canada. To learn more about the Company, visit www.DollarTree.com and www.FamilyDollar.com.

