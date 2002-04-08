Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. Schedules First Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Conference Call

GRAND CAYMAN, Cayman Islands, April 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. ( GLRE) (the "Company" or "Greenlight Re"), a specialist property and casualty reinsurer based in the Cayman Islands and Ireland, today announced that it expects to release financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, after the market closes on Tuesday, May 3, 2022. A live conference call to discuss the financial results will be held on Wednesday, May 4, 2022, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

Conference Call Details

To participate in the Greenlight Re First Quarter 2022 Earnings Call, please dial in to the conference call at:

U.S. toll free 1-844-274-4096 International 1-412-317-5608

Telephone participants may avoid any delays by pre-registering for the call using the following link to receive a special dial-in number and PIN:



The conference call can also be accessed via webcast at:



A telephone replay of the call will be available from 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time on May 4, 2022 until 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time on May 11, 2022. The replay of the call may be accessed by dialing 1-877-344-7529 (U.S. toll free) or 1-412-317-0088 (international), access code 9155151. An audio file of the call will also be available on the Company’s website, www.greenlightre.com.

About Greenlight Re

Greenlight Re (www.greenlightre.com) provides multiline property and casualty reinsurance through its licensed and regulated reinsurance entities in the Cayman Islands and Ireland. The Company complements its underwriting activities with a non-traditional investment approach designed to achieve higher rates of return over the long term than reinsurance companies that exclusively employ more traditional investment strategies. In 2018, the Company launched its Greenlight Re Innovations unit, which supports technology innovators in the (re)insurance space by providing investment, risk capacity, and access to a broad insurance network.

Contact:

Investor Relations:

Karin Daly

The Equity Group Inc.

(212) 836-9623

[email protected]