Global Partners LP to Host First-Quarter 2022 Financial Results Conference Call on May 6, 2022

Global Partners LP (NYSE: GLP) (the “Partnership”) today announced that it will release its first-quarter 2022 financial results before the market opens on Friday, May 6, 2022. At 10:00 a.m. ET, the Partnership will conduct a conference call for investors and analysts hosted by Eric Slifka, President and Chief Executive Officer, Gregory B. Hanson, Chief Financial Officer, and Mark Romaine, Chief Operating Officer.

The call can be accessed by dialing (877) 709-8155 (U.S. and Canada) or (201) 689-8881 (International). The live and archived audio replay of the conference call can be accessed by visiting the “Events & Presentations” section of the “Investors” portion of the Global Partners website, https%3A%2F%2Fir.globalp.com.

About Global Partners LP

