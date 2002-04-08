Innovative MedTech Seeks to Expand its SarahCare Health Conscious Menu Offerings

BLUE ISLAND, Ill., April 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Innovative MedTech, Inc. (the "Company") ( IMTH), a provider of health and wellness services, today announced that it has worked with a new chef to further develop and amend its health conscious “delicious and nutritious” menu, in order to prepare to explore new opportunities for its health conscious menu.



“We have been providing health conscious meals to our participants for over 25 years, and our goal is to stay ahead of the curve in every facet of our business. With many families across the country caring for their family members at home, we believe that we can provide a convenient and affordable way for them to serve their families healthy ‘delicious and nutritious’ meals,” said Dr. Merle Griff, CEO of SarahCare.

She continued, “As our SarahCare brand name has developed a following amongst our participants, it warrants that we attempt to leverage our brand and expand the reach of our health conscious menu items. We are exploring the possibility of working with potential partners on the most viable options for us.”

About Innovative MedTech, Inc.

Innovative MedTech, Inc. is a provider of health and wellness services, and has two divisions: RX Vitality digital wallet and health care app under development, and its wholly owned subsidiary SarahCare, an adult day care center franchisor with 2 corporate owned centers and 26 franchise locations across the United States. SarahCare offers seniors daytime care and activities ranging from exercise and medical needs daily to nursing care and salon services. For more information, please visit: https://innovativemedtechinc.com, and https://sarahcare.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

Statements in this press release that are not historical are forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are only predictions and are not guarantees of future performance and are based on certain assumptions and reflect management's current expectations. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations and are subject to change at any time. Some of these factors include: general global economic conditions; general industry and market conditions, sector changes and growth rates; uncertainty as to whether our strategies and business plans will yield the expected benefits; increasing competition; availability and cost of capital; the ability to identify, develop and achieve commercial success; the level of expenditures necessary to maintain and improve the quality of services; changes in the economy; changes in laws and regulations, including codes and standards, intellectual property rights, and tax matters; or other matters not anticipated; our ability to secure and maintain strategic relationships and distribution agreements. These and other important factors may cause the Company’s actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from any future results, performance, achievements or plans expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Media inquiries:

Michael Friedman

708-925-9424

[email protected]