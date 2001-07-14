Northern Trust Donates $50,000 to Everglades Foundation; Part of Decades-Long Investment in Florida

As Northern Trust celebrates 50 years in the state of Florida, it announced today a donation of $50,000 to the Everglades+Foundation, which seeks to protect and restore America’s Everglades, the largest subtropical wilderness in the United States that provides important habitat for numerous rare and endangered species.

“America’s Everglades are one of the environmental treasures that make the state of Florida so special, and we are proud to partner with an organization that protects these essential waterways,” said Alexander Adams, President of South Florida, Northern Trust Wealth Management. “We hope this donation will continue this important work to benefit Florida for many years to come.”

Eric Eikenberg, CEO of the Everglades Foundation, congratulated Northern Trust for celebrating 50 years in Florida.

“We consider Northern Trust a trusted investment and financial partner that has increasingly strengthened its relationship with us and consistently demonstrated a meaningful commitment to our mission to restore and protect America's Everglades,” he said.

As a long-time and highly engaged member of the Florida business community, Northern Trust has donated approximately $14 million over the past decade to Florida-based organizations and invested more than $1 billion to support communities across the state.

Currently, Northern Trust’s Community Investment Portfolio in Florida stands at $541 million, supporting a wide variety of organizations and projects, including the following:

Investments of over $50 million to local Habitat for Humanity organizations which supported the origination of more than 450 zero-interest mortgage loans to low- and moderate-income Florida families;

A $3.2 million equity investment in New Market Tax Credits for Miami Lighthouse for the Blind, to help fund a five-story addition to their Miami facility that will greatly increase programs;

More than $5 million in an equity investment in New Markets Tax Credits for Overtown Youth Center to open a three-story building and increase range of services to youth, ages 7 to 25;

An investment of $2 million for PPP (Paycheck Protection Program) funding through the Black Business Investment Fund, which seeks to increase Black business ownership in Florida;

Nearly $6 million in New Markets Tax Credits for Guadalupe Center outside Naples to increase educational programming for children.

“The breadth and variety of our involvement with top service organizations highlights the ways that Northern Trust seeks to improve the quality of life for everyone in Florida,” Adams said. “We leverage the expertise and commitment of all of our colleagues, from their financial acumen with community-based investments to the time they give to clean up beaches and sort and pack items at food banks.”

Northern Trust Wealth Management offers holistic wealth management services for affluent individuals and families, family offices, foundations and endowments, and privately held businesses. It is recognized for its innovative technology, service excellence and depth of expertise and ranks among the top 10 U.S. wealth managers, with $416.1 billion in assets under management as of December 31, 2021. The Northern Trust Company is an Equal Housing Lender. Member FDIC.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation (Nasdaq: NTRS) is a leading provider of wealth management, asset servicing, asset management and banking to corporations, institutions, affluent families and individuals. Founded in Chicago in 1889, Northern Trust has a global presence with offices in 22 U.S. states and Washington, D.C., and across 23 locations in Canada, Europe, the Middle East and the Asia-Pacific region. As of December 31, 2021, Northern Trust had assets under custody/administration of US$16.2 trillion, and assets under management of US$1.6 trillion. For more than 130 years, Northern Trust has earned distinction as an industry leader for exceptional service, financial expertise, integrity and innovation. Please visit our+website or follow us on Twitter.

