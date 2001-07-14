L3Harris Declares Quarterly Dividend

The Board of Directors of L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX, Financial) has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $1.12 per share on the common stock, payable June 17, 2022, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on June 3, 2022.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies is an agile global aerospace and defense technology innovator, delivering end-to-end solutions that meet customers’ mission-critical needs. The company provides advanced defense and commercial technologies across space, air, land, sea and cyber domains. L3Harris has more than $17 billion in annual revenue and 47,000 employees, with customers in more than 100 countries. L3Harris.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220422005294/en/

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership