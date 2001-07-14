Sidus Space Announces Appointment of John Curry as Chief Mission Operations Officer

Sidus Space, Inc. (NASDAQ: SIDU), a Space-as-a-Service satellite company focused on commercial satellite design, manufacture, launch, and data collection is pleased to announce that John Curry has been appointed Chief Mission Operations Officer.

Mr. Curry brings over 35 years of technical leadership and program management experience in human spaceflight and spacecraft design, development, test, and operations. Curry is a former NASA Flight Director and Program Manager with a proven record delivering spacecraft and mission systems that meet technical performance requirements on time and within budget.

Curry said, “I am excited to join the Sidus team and leverage my knowledge and experience to help ensure a safe and reliable delivery of the Lizziesat™ constellation into operational orbits that provide timely and cost-effective data services for our customers.”

Curry has held multiple positions of increasing responsibility including two years in Moscow, Russia leading NASA astronauts on Mir space station operations with overall leadership of NASA mission operations in Russia for the first two successful International Space Station (ISS) assembly missions. Curry was selected as NASA Space Shuttle and Space Station Flight Director in 1998. As a NASA Flight Director, Curry led hundreds of human-spaceflight missions operating a variety of crewed and uncrewed spacecraft that were critical for successful completion of the ISS.

Curry transitioned to NASA Constellation and Orion program management in 2007 where he oversaw NASA’s design integration of the Orion spacecraft with the launch, ground, and mission elements required to successfully carry humans to the moon and back. Curry led the NASA team through multiple lunar mission design iterations and a successful Preliminary Design Reviews (PDR) before program cancellation in 2010.

He moved from government to industry roles in 2010 and participated in the design and build of Sierra Nevada Corporation’s (SNC) Dream Chaser spaceplane. Curry was promoted to Dream Chaser program director for crew and cargo designs in 2013 and led the team through two successful atmospheric flight tests at Edwards Air Force Base. NASA selected Dream Chaser for a minimum of six missions to the ISS as part of the Commercial Resupply Services–2 (CRS-2) contract and subsequently, Curry received an SNC Executive of the Year award for his role in the NASA CRS-2 selection.

In July 2020, Curry joined Blue Origin as Senior Director and Test and Flight Operations Deputy. During his time at Blue Origin, Curry served as the lead for the lunar lander element for NASA Human Lunar Systems (HLS) contract. He was also lead for New Glenn Mission Operations element, responsible for New Glenn launch operations through payload deploy, 1st stage booster recovery, and subsequent refurbishment for flight on future New Glenn missions.

Curry earned a Bachelor of Science in Aerospace Engineering from Texas A&M University in May 1987.

About Sidus Space

Sidus Space (NASDAQ: SIDU), located in Cape Canaveral, Florida, operates from a 35,000-square-foot manufacturing, assembly, integration, and testing facility focused on commercial satellite design, manufacture, launch, and data collection. The company’s rich heritage includes the design and manufacture of many flight and ground component parts and systems for various space related customers and programs. Sidus Space has a broad range of Space-As-a-Service offerings including space-rated hardware manufacturing, design engineering, satellite manufacturing and platform development, launch and support services, data analytics services and satellite constellation management.

Sidus Space has a mission of Bringing Space Down to Earth™ and a vision of enabling space flight heritage status for new technologies while delivering data and predictive analytics to domestic and global customers. Any corporation, industry, or vertical can start their journey off-planet with Sidus Space’s rapidly scalable, low-cost satellite services, space-based solutions, and testing alternatives. More than just a “Satellite-as-a-Service” provider, Sidus Space is a trusted Mission Partner–from concept to Low Earth Orbit and beyond. Sidus is ISO 9001:2015, AS9100 Rev. D certified, and ITAR registered.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release about future expectations, plans and prospects, as well as any other statements regarding matters that are not historical facts, may constitute ‘forward-looking statements’ within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to the expected trading commencement and closing dates. The words ‘anticipate,’ ‘believe,’ ‘continue,’ ‘could,’ ‘estimate,’ ‘expect,’ ‘intend,’ ‘may,’ ‘plan,’ ‘potential,’ ‘predict,’ ‘project,’ ‘should,’ ‘target,’ ‘will,’ ‘would’ and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including: the uncertainties related to market conditions and other factors described more fully in the section entitled ‘Risk Factors’ in Sidus Space’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 and other periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof, and Sidus Space, Inc. specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

