Wipro Limited to Announce Results for the Fourth Quarter and Year Ended March 31, 2022 on April 29, 2022

Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO), a leading global information technology, consulting, and business process services company, will announce results for the fourth quarter and year ended March 31, 2022, on Friday, April 29, 2022, after stock market trading hours in India. The results will be available in the Investors section of the company’s website at www.wipro.com%2Finvestors%2F.

At 7:30 PM IST* (10:00 AM US Eastern time) following the results announcement, the senior management will discuss the company’s performance for the quarter and full year and answer questions sent by 6:30 PM IST* (9:00 AM US Eastern time) to: [email protected] or [email protected]

The audio from the conference call will be available online through a webcast and can be accessed at

https%3A%2F%2Flinks.ccwebcast.com%2F%3FEventId%3DWIP290422

Dial in details for the conference call are as below

Time 7.30 PM - IST* (10:00 AM-ET#) %3Cb%3EClick+here+for+the+diamond+pass+link%3C%2Fb%3E Diamond Pass™ is a Premium Service that enables you to connect to your conference call without having to wait for an operator. If you have a Diamond Pass™ click the above link to associate your pin and receive the access details for this conference, if you do not have a Diamond Pass™ please register through the link and you will receive your Diamond Pass™ for this conference. Primary Access Toll Number +91 22 6280 1120 +91 22 7115 8021 US Toll Free Number US Standby Toll Number 1 866 746 2133 1 323 386 8721 UK Toll Free Number UK Standby Toll Number 0 808 101 1573 44 203 478 5524 No passcode Required

Please dial any of the above numbers five to ten minutes ahead of schedule. The operator will provide instructions on asking questions before and during the call.

The replay of the call will be available two hours after the end of the call on following numbers

Call Playback Numbers:

Phone Number Passcode / Conference ID Replay Dates India Toll +91 22 71945757 +91 22 66635757 Access Code: 947765# 29-April-22 to 28-May-22 International Toll +1 8332898317 Access Code: 947765# 29-April-22 to 28-May-22

About Wipro Limited

Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO) is a leading global information technology, consulting, and business process services company. We harness the power of cognitive computing, hyper-automation, robotics, cloud, analytics, and emerging technologies to help our clients adapt to the digital world and make them successful. A company recognized globally for its comprehensive portfolio of services, strong commitment to sustainability and good corporate citizenship, we have over 240,000 dedicated employees serving clients across six continents.

