Polaris Donates Nearly $120,000 to Off-Road Organizations with T.R.A.I.L.S. Grants

Today, Polaris Inc. (NYSE: PII), announced it donated nearly $120,000 to off-road (ORV), utility-terrain (UTV) and all-terrain vehicles (ATV) organizations across the United States as a part of its ongoing T.R.A.I.L.S.+Grant+Program. The 13 nonprofit organizations that were awarded a Spring 2022 T.R.A.I.L.S. grant received awards ranging from $6,000 to $10,000. The grants will support the development, improvement and expansion of trails, and help to educate riders on safe and responsible riding practices.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220422005059/en/

“Polaris is thrilled to continue supporting the efforts of local organizations and clubs through our T.R.A.I.L.S. Grant Program,” said Steve Menneto, president of Off-Road at Polaris. “These organizations are comprised of passionate volunteers and riders who love to ride and serve as the heart of the off-roading community. These grants will help create a safe and enjoyable experience for all those looking to get outside and ride.”

The Spring 2022 T.R.A.I.L.S. Grant recipients are:

Baraboo Bluffs ATV/UTV Club (Baraboo, Wis.)

Caribou Parks and Recreation Department (Caribou, Maine)

Elbe Hills ORV (Ashford, Wash.)

Dexter Rail Riders (Dexter, Maine)

Doe Mountain Recreation Authority (Mountain City, Tenn.)

Firefrost ATV Club (Halstad, Minn.)

Indian Creek Valley ATV Club (Indian Head, Pa.)

New Mexico Off-highway Vehicle Alliance (Santa Fe, N.M.)

Patten ATV Club (Patten, Maine)

Potter County ATV/UTV club (Coudersport, Pa.)

Sauk Centre Sno-Cleats Inc. (Sauk Centre, Minn.)

Sauk Ridge Runners ATV Club (LaValle, Wis.)

Trail Mix, Inc. (Juneau, Ala.)

Spring 2022 grant recipient, Trail Mix Inc., is partnering with the Juneau Off-Road Association to develop an ORV park and will put the funds received to support these efforts. Focused on creating new areas for individual and families to recreate, this new ORV park will feature loop trails, a mud bog, children’s area, and open riding.

“With the support of Polaris, we are creating design plans for the first ORV Park in Juneau, in partnership with Trail Mix, Inc.,” said Darrin Crapo, president of the Juneau Off-Road Association. “Currently, we have very few places to ride, so this ORV park will be a game-changer for our community, a place where we can share our love of riding with even more people.”

Since its inception in 2006, Polaris’ T.R.A.I.L.S. Grant Program has provided funding to national, state and local organizations in the United States to help support the future of snowmobiling and off-road riding. The T.R.A.I.L.S. Grant Program focuses on two main objectives: promoting safe and responsible riding and supporting trail preservation and access. Organizations may use funds from the grant to increase and maintain land access through trail development, maintenance projects, safety and education initiatives and other projects.

To date, the program has supported 335 ATV, off-road and snowmobiling organizations across 45 states with more than $3 million in grants. Visit the T.R.A.I.L.S.+Grant+Program+website for more information and to apply for a future grant.

About Polaris

As the global leader in powersports, Polaris Inc. (NYSE: PII) pioneers product breakthroughs and enriching experiences and services that have invited people to discover the joy of being outdoors since our founding in 1954. With annual 2021 sales of $8.2 billion, Polaris’ high-quality product line-up includes the Polaris RANGER, RZR and GENERAL side-by-side off-road vehicles; Sportsman all-terrain off-road vehicles; Indian Motorcycle mid-size and heavyweight motorcycles; Slingshot moto-roadsters; snowmobiles; and deck, cruiser and pontoon boats, including industry-leading Bennington pontoons. Polaris enhances the riding experience with parts, garments and accessories, along with a growing aftermarket portfolio, including Transamerican Auto Parts. Polaris’ presence in adjacent markets includes military and commercial off-road vehicles, quadricycles, and electric vehicles. Proudly headquartered in Minnesota, Polaris serves more than 100 countries across the globe. www.polaris.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220422005059/en/