GATX Corporation Announces Quarterly Dividend

The board of directors of GATX Corporation ( NYSE:GATX, Financial) today declared a quarterly dividend of $0.52 per common share, payable June 30, 2022, to shareholders of record on June 15, 2022. This quarterly dividend is unchanged from the prior quarter.

At GATX Corporation ( NYSE:GATX, Financial), we empower our customers to propel the world forward. GATX leases transportation assets including railcars, aircraft spare engines and tank containers to customers worldwide. Our mission is to provide innovative, unparalleled service that enables our customers to transport what matters safely and sustainably, while championing the well-being of our employees and communities. GATX has been headquartered in Chicago, Illinois since its founding in 1898.

