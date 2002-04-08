GWG L Bonds Bankruptcy Alert: National Investment Fraud Lawyers KlaymanToskes Continues Investigation of Full-Service Brokerage Firms that Sold GWG L Bonds as Company Reports Over $1.6BN of Outstanding L Bonds

NEW YORK, April 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National investment fraud lawyers KlaymanToskes continues to investigate FINRA arbitration claims on behalf of GWG Holdings’ ( GWGH) L bonds investors in light of the Company’s ongoing Chapter 11 bankruptcy.



GWG's bankruptcy follows the Company’s issues resulting from its merger with Beneficient Co. Group LP (“Beneficient”), which is a financial services firm that provides loans to people who own alternative, illiquid assets such as privately held companies, stakes in private-equity or venture-capital funds, real estate or other financial holdings. After GWG acquired a majority stake in Beneficient in 2018, GWG reportedly stopped purchasing life-insurance policies and instead sold L Bonds backed by ownership units in Beneficient, which then used the proceeds to invest in alternative assets in a range of industries, such as software, semiconductors, healthcare and telecom.

According to securities attorney Lawrence L. Klayman, Esq., “GWG’s bankruptcy follows a clear pattern of red flags over the years, including the Company’s issues stemming from its relationship with Beneficient. A brokerage firm’s failure to conduct reasonable due diligence into GWG’s L Bonds results in liability, and is a basis for a FINRA arbitration claim.”

The sole purpose of this release is to investigate FINRA arbitration claims on behalf of GWG Holdings’ L bonds investors. Investors with losses in excess of $100,000 in GWG’s L Bonds, and those who have information relating to the handling of their accounts at full-service brokerage firms regarding GWG’s L bonds, are encouraged to contact Lawrence L. Klayman, Esq. at 1-888-997-9956.

