Frontier Group Holdings Board Member Patricia Salas Pineda Recognized as an NACD Directorship 100™ Honoree

DENVER, April 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The National Association of Corporate Directors (NACD) announced the 2022 NACD Directorship 100™—the most influential peer-nominated leaders in the boardroom and corporate governance community. Included among this year’s esteemed honorees is Patricia Salas Pineda of Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. ( ULCC), parent company of Frontier Airlines.



“Pat is a highly respected member of our Board of Directors who plays a significant and valuable role within the organization, particularly in governance matters,” said William A. Franke, the Chair of Frontier’s Board of Directors and managing partner of Indigo Partners, Frontier’s majority shareholder. “She’s an astute leader who has led a remarkable and highly accomplished career and she is well-deserving of this distinguished honor.”

Added Barry Biffle, president and CEO of Frontier Airlines, “We have benefitted from Pat’s leadership and expertise since she joined our Board in 2016. On behalf of everyone at Team Frontier, we congratulate her on this well-earned recognition.”

Pineda is a member of Frontier’s Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee, as well as the company’s Compensation Committee. Pineda served as group vice president of Hispanic business strategy for Toyota Motor North America, Inc. from 2013 to October 2016. Previously, Pineda served Toyota Motor North America as group vice president, national philanthropy and the Toyota USA Foundation from 2004 until 2013. During this period, Pineda also served as general counsel and group vice president of administration from 2006 to 2008 and as group vice president of corporate communications and general counsel from 2004 to 2006.

Pineda has served on the boards of directors of Levi Strauss & Co., an apparel maker, since 1991, the Latino Corporate Directors Association, a non-profit organization, since January 2013, Earthjustice, an environmental non-profit organization, since August 2018, and Omnicom Group Inc., a global marketing and communications company, since February 2022. Pineda also currently serves as chairwoman emeritus of the Latino Corporate Directors Association.

Now in its 16th year, the NACD Directorship 100 awards recognize peer-nominated leading directors and governance professionals. Honorees are evaluated in four key categories: integrity, mature confidence, informed judgment, and high performance standards. A selection committee reviewed the nominees’ histories of advancing board performance and leading corporate governance practices in accordance with established NACD principles. The principles are a framework that encourages excellence in areas that include risk oversight, corporate strategy, compensation, and transparency.

“The NACD Directorship 100 continues to honor those who have demonstrated exemplary board leadership and innovation in corporate governance,” said Peter R. Gleason, NACD president and CEO. “We honor these individuals’ forward-thinking minds and their ability to lead their board and organizations to current and future success.”

Honorees will be recognized during the NACD Directorship 100 Gala, a black-tie event being held on June 22 at Cipriani 42nd Street in New York City. To learn more about the NACD Directorship 100 Gala, please visit the Directorship 100 Gala and sponsorship site.

About NACD

For more than 40 years, NACD has been on the leading edge of corporate governance, setting standards of excellence that have elevated board performance. NACD arms today’s directors with insights and education that drive their mission forward, while preparing a new generation of boardroom leaders to meet tomorrow’s biggest challenges. NACD is a community of more than 23,000 directors driven by a common purpose: to be trusted catalysts of economic opportunity and positive change—in businesses and in the communities they serve. To learn more about NACD, visit nacdonline.org.

About Frontier Airlines:

Frontier Airlines ( ULCC) is committed to “Low Fares Done Right.” Headquartered in Denver, Colorado, the company operates more than 110 A320 family aircraft and has the largest A320neo fleet in the U.S. The use of these aircraft, Frontier’s seating configuration, weight-saving tactics and baggage process have all contributed to the airline’s average of 43 percent fuel savings compared to other U.S. airlines (fuel savings is based on Frontier Airlines’ 2019 fuel consumption per seat-mile compared to the weighted average of major U.S. airlines), which makes Frontier the most fuel-efficient U.S. airline. Frontier is also committed to families enabling children 14 years and younger to fly free through the airline’s Discount Den travel club on qualifying flights. With more than 230 new Airbus planes on order, Frontier will continue to grow to deliver on the mission of providing affordable travel across America. Additional information is available at flyfrontier.com.