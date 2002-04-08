Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Hubbell Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend

April 22, 2022
Shelton, CT, April 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of Hubbell Incorporated (: HUBB) today declared a regular quarterly dividend of $1.05 per share on the Company's common stock. The dividend will be paid on June 15, 2022 to shareholders of record on May 31, 2022.

Hubbell Incorporated is a leading manufacturer of utility and electrical solutions enabling customers to operate critical infrastructure reliably and efficiently. With 2021 revenues of $4.2 billion, Hubbell Incorporated operates manufacturing facilities in the United States and around the world. The corporate headquarters is located in Shelton, CT.

Contact: Dan Innamorato
Hubbell Incorporated
40 Waterview Drive
P.O Box 1000
Shelton, CT 06484
(475) 882-4000

