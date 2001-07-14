Tetra Tech Releases 2022 Sustainability Report Advancing 1 Billion People Challenge

Tetra+Tech%2C+Inc. (NASDAQ: TTEK), a leading provider of high-end consulting and engineering services, announced today the release of our 2022+Sustainability+Report on Earth Day, committing to improve the lives of 1 billion people by 2030. Tetra Tech initiated the measurement of our global impact with a baseline of 411 million people's lives improved. Using our Leading with Science® approach, Tetra Tech develops innovative, sustainable solutions for our clients that improve people’s lives through developing sustainable water supplies, reducing carbon emissions, generating renewable energy, restoring ecosystems, and supporting social and governance programs.

In addition to the 1 Billion People Challenge, the Sustainability Report outlines expanded metrics that align with Tetra Tech’s environmental, social, and governance (ESG) goals and our commitment to the United Nations (UN) Global Compact and the Science Based Targets Initiative (SBTi). We have expanded reporting of our operational greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions to encompass Scope 1, 2, and 3 CO 2 e emissions. We also are reporting new human capital metrics that align with our commitment to developing a thriving employee community, including gender balance, racial and ethnic diversity in our workforce, employee engagement, and professional development.

“Tetra Tech's highly connected network of scientists, engineers, and technical specialists perform more than 70,000 projects each year across more than 100 countries,” said Dan Batrack, Tetra Tech Chairman and CEO. “We are uniquely positioned to make a positive impact on a global scale using our Leading with Science approach to reduce carbon emissions and improves people’s lives.”

Tetra Tech’s President and Chief Sustainability Officer, Dr. Leslie Shoemaker, said, “Our 1 Billion Challenge is a first-of-its-kind measurement to quantify environmental and social benefits directly associated with the projects Tetra Tech performs. Our complete set of 29 metrics highlighted in our Sustainability Report reflects Tetra Tech’s ESG commitment across our projects and company operations.”

