Lincoln Financial Group Recognized for Outstanding Workplace Wellness

Lincoln Financial Group ( NYSE:LNC, Financial) today announced that the company has won two Ragan Workplace Wellness Awards in the Outstanding Wellness Program: Large Organization (more than 1,000 employees) and Mental Health/Well-being categories. Winners on this list represent the most effective corporate well-being programs, worldwide. These organizations prioritize their employees' mental, physical, social and professional well-being through wellness programs that translate into more productive, engaged and healthy workforces.

“Lincoln is proud to offer a wide range of benefits and resources to help employees take charge of their emotional, physical, social, and financial well-being — while maintaining fulfilling and balanced lives,” said Jonmichael Daly, SVP, Total Rewards, HR Technology & Operations, Lincoln Financial Group. “We continually enhance our wellness programs and strive to implement practices that will have a lasting impact on our employees’ lives, and the lives of their families. Ragan’s recognition of our work is an honor, and we remain committed to prioritizing employee wellness as a critical area of organizational sustainability and growth.”

Lincoln invests in employees through a broad range of health and wellness programs to ensure they have every opportunity to lead healthy lives. Lincoln’s comprehensive health and wellness benefits include retirement consultants who provide one-on-one financial wellness support to employees, on-demand homework tutoring through the employee assistance program and health coaches who specialize in stress management, anxiety, depression and more. Lincoln’s medical plans cover in-network preventive care along with a broad range of other unique benefits, such as nutritional counseling, diabetes management and applied behavioral therapy for employees’ children diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder. Lincoln regularly adds new programs and benefits to enhance the employee experience – such as increased parental leave, enhanced fertility benefits and support, and new digital tools for mindfulness, resilience and emotional well-being.

Lincoln takes a multi-pronged approach to promoting employee wellness. The company’s strategy is simple: keep wellness top-of-mind for employees by consistently promoting Lincoln’s varied health benefits and wellness programs.

Lincoln’s corporate wellness program includes a variety of resources, tools and annual campaigns to help employees nurture healthy lifestyles, including “Show Us Your Red” to raise awareness for heart disease in women, “Wear Blue” to encourage to increase visibility of men’s health issues, seasonal flu shots provided at no cost to employees and several no-cost options for annual health screenings. The company also prioritizes the health and well-being of employees through ongoing campaigns focused on nutrition, health coaching, stress management, mindfulness, virtual wellness challenges and preventative healthcare.

The full list of winning companies can be found here: Ragan%27s+2021+Workplace+Wellness+Award+Winners

About Lincoln Financial Group

Lincoln Financial Group provides advice and solutions that help people take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. Today, more than 17 million customers trust our retirement, insurance and wealth protection expertise to help address their lifestyle, savings and income goals, and guard against long-term care expenses. Headquartered in Radnor, Pennsylvania, Lincoln Financial Group is the marketing name for Lincoln National Corporation ( NYSE:LNC, Financial) and its affiliates. The company had $324 billion in end-of-period account values as of December 31, 2021. Lincoln Financial Group is a committed corporate citizen included on major sustainability indices including the Dow Jones Sustainability Index North America and FTSE4Good and ranks among Newsweek’s Most Responsible Companies. Dedicated to diversity, equity and inclusion, we are included on transparency benchmarking tools such as the Corporate Equality Index, the Disability Equality Index and the Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index. Committed to providing our employees with flexible work arrangements, we were named to FlexJobs’ list of the Top 100 Companies to Watch for Remote Jobs in 2022. With a long and rich legacy of acting ethically, telling the truth and speaking up for what is right, Lincoln was recognized as one of Ethisphere’s 2022+World%26rsquo%3Bs+Most+Ethical+Companies®. Learn more at: www.LincolnFinancial.com. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram. Sign up for email alerts at http%3A%2F%2Fnewsroom.lfg.com.

LCN-4694372-041922

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220422005499/en/