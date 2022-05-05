MP Materials Announces Date for First Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Webcast

MP Materials Corp. (NYSE: MP) (“MP Materials” or the “Company”) will release its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022, after the U.S. markets close on Thursday, May 5, 2022.

MP Materials’ management will host a conference call and webcast that afternoon at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time) to discuss and answer questions about the Company’s financial results. Prior to the conference call and webcast, the Company will issue a press release and post a slide presentation at https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.mpmaterials.com%2F.

Webcast Details

Event: MP Materials Q1 2022 Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast

Date: Thursday, May 5, 2022

Time: 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time)

Live Webcast: https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.mpmaterials.com%2F+%0A

Webcast Replay: An archived webcast of the conference call will be accessible on MP Materials’ investor relations page approximately one hour after the call has concluded.

About MP Materials

MP Materials Corp. (NYSE: MP) is the largest producer of rare earth materials in the Western Hemisphere. The Company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth Mine and Processing Facility in California, North America’s only active and scaled rare earth production site. Separated rare earth elements are critical inputs to the world’s most powerful and efficient magnets found in electric vehicles, drones, defense systems, wind turbines and various advanced technologies. The Company is developing U.S. metal, alloy and magnet manufacturing capacity to build these critical components domestically. More information is available at https%3A%2F%2Fmpmaterials.com%2F.

