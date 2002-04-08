HII's Ingalls Shipbuilding Showcases Facilities and Workforce in Demonstration of Production Capacity

PASCAGOULA, Miss., April 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- All-domain defense and technologies partner HII (:HII) hosted U.S. Reps. Rob Wittman, R-Va.; Mike Gallagher, R-Wis.; and Trent Kelly, R-Miss., last week in a demonstration of immediate production capacity at Ingalls Shipbuilding, a division of America’s largest shipbuilder. The lawmakers are members of the House Armed Services seapower and projection forces subcommittee, which is beginning its consideration of the National Defense Authorization Act for fiscal year 2023.



“This shipyard has the talent, capability and capacity to build ships and is dedicated to doing everything to maintain it,” Ingalls Shipbuilding President Kari Wilkinson said. “We have made the investments in the facility to be completely modernized, and we will continue to invest in our people so that they are ready to support current and future programs at Ingalls.”

The Ingalls and Navy team led congressional members on a shipyard tour, including visits aboard amphibious transport dock Fort Lauderdale (LPD 28) and the guided-missile destroyer Jack H. Lucas (DDG 125).





“As always, I was impressed by the important work conducted at Ingalls Shipbuilding in support of our Navy and Marine Corps team and our national defense,” Wittman said. “This was my first visit to Ingalls since the completion of their shipyard of the future project, and I was pleased to see the advancement of the shipyard's capacity and capability across four major classes of ships.

I was especially pleased to tour Fort Lauderdale and receive an update on the transition between LPD Flight I and Flight II. These amphibious vessels are critical components of the force structure of the Marine Corps, and our shipbuilding plans for both LPD and LHA classes of ships must be fully resourced by Congress this year to secure the forcible entry capabilities of the corps, and strengthen our position in the Indo-Pacific as we confront the pacing challenge and enduing threat posed by China to our friends and global interests. I also toured Jack H. Lucas and received an update on the transition to Flight III production. The combat system and other upgrades to the Arleigh Burke-class destroyers are critical to our Navy’s ability to project power around the world, and I look forward to supporting the next multi-year procurement of these essential platforms.”

Gallagher and Kelly echoed the sentiments of Wittman toward the important contribution of the shipbuilding team and the contributions they are making to national security. Gallagher added, “We need all hands on deck to build a 355-ship Navy and beyond.”

Furthermore Kelly said, “As Mississippi's largest manufacturing employer, this shipyard contributes significantly to my state's economy but also provides a wide range of ships in support of our Navy, Marine Corps and Coast Guard.

It was especially great to have Congressman Wittman and Congressman Gallagher see the significant investment made at Ingalls over the last several years. This investment was the result of the strong partnership between the state of Mississippi, the Department of the Navy and the company and will enable Ingalls to continue its fine tradition of supporting the Navy and Marine Corps team.”

HII is an all-domain defense and technologies partner, recognized worldwide as America’s largest shipbuilder. With a 135-year history of trusted partnerships in advancing U.S. national security, HII delivers critical capabilities ranging from the most powerful and survivable naval ships ever built, to unmanned systems, ISR and AI/ML analytics. HII leads the industry in mission-driven solutions that support and enable an all-domain force. Headquartered in Virginia, HII’s skilled workforce is 44,000 strong. For more information please visit:

