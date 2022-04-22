Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
CMS Energy's Board of Directors Declares Quarterly Dividend on Common Stock

46 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

JACKSON, Mich., April 22, 2022

JACKSON, Mich., April 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of CMS Energy has declared a quarterly dividend on the company's common stock.

The dividend for the common stock (CUSIP: 125896100) is 46 cents per share. It is payable May 31, 2022 to shareholders of record on May 6, 2022.

CMS Energy (NYSE: CMS) is a Michigan-based energy company featuring Consumers Energy as its primary business. It also owns and operates independent power generation businesses.

For more information on CMS Energy, please visit our website at cmsenergy.com.

