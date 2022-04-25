WSFS Financial Corporation (Nasdaq: WSFS) to Ring The Nasdaq Stock Market Opening Bell

WILMINGTON, Del., April 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

What:

WSFS Financial Corporation ( WSFS) will visit the Nasdaq MarketSite in Times Square. Its primary subsidiary, WSFS Bank, is the oldest and largest locally managed bank and trust company headquartered in Delaware and the Greater Philadelphia region. While this event marks the 35th year WSFS has been listed as a public company on the exchange, its history dates back nearly 200 years.

In honor of the occasion, Rodger Levenson, WSFS’ Chairman, President and CEO, will ring the Opening Bell.

Where:

Nasdaq MarketSite – 4 Times Square – 43rd & Broadway – Broadcast Studio

Webcast:

A live stream of the Nasdaq Opening Bell will be available at: https://www.nasdaq.com/marketsite/bell-ringing-ceremony.

When:

April 25, 2022 – 9:15 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. ET

About WSFS Financial Corporation

WSFS Financial Corporation is a multi-billion dollar financial services company. Its primary subsidiary, WSFS Bank, is the oldest and largest locally-headquartered bank and trust company headquartered in Delaware and the Greater Philadelphia region. As of March 31, 2022, WSFS Financial Corporation had $21.0 billion in assets on its balance sheet and $58.1 billion in assets under management and administration. WSFS operates from 122 offices, 94 of which are banking offices, located in Pennsylvania (63), Delaware (39), New Jersey (18), Virginia (1) and Nevada (1) and provides comprehensive financial services including commercial banking, retail banking, cash management and trust and wealth management. Other subsidiaries or divisions include Arrow Land Transfer, Cash Connect®, Cypress Capital Management, LLC, NewLane Finance®, Powdermill® Financial Solutions, West Capital Management®, WSFS Institutional Services®, WSFS Mortgage®, WSFS Wealth® Investments, and The Bryn Mawr Trust Company of Delaware. Serving the Greater Delaware Valley since 1832, WSFS Bank is one of the ten oldest banks in the United States continuously operating under the same name. For more information, please visit www.wsfsbank.com.

About

