IPG Health Sweeps the 2022 Manny Awards

NEW YORK, April 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In its first year as a global network, IPG Health, home to the celebrated FCB Health and McCann Health agencies, was crowned “Network of the Year” at the 33rd annual Manny Awards. The network’s agencies achieved a total of 15 wins, taking home nearly 60% of the show’s awards – making it the most awarded network of the night – including “Advertising Agency of the Year - Category I” for FCB Health New York, and “Most Admired Agency” and “Most Creative Agency” for AREA 23. McCann Health New Jersey notched wins for “Best Consumer Campaign – Radio/TV” and “Best Consumer Campaign – Web” for House Rules.



“It’s been a monumental year for IPG Health, and it’s an honor to be recognized by the industry and our peers for our tremendous creative success and innovative work,” said Dana Maiman, CEO of IPG Health. “These accolades are a testament to the incredibly talented individuals that comprise our network and our steadfast commitment to doing what’s right for our clients, their brands and our people.”

Notably, AREA 23 was the most awarded agency of the night, winning “Most Admired Agency” for the seventh consecutive year and “Most Creative Agency” for the seventh time overall. Other highlights include AREA 23 taking home “Best Patient Engagement Campaign” for SICK BEATS and “Best Experiential Campaign” for Social Bullets, while FCB Health New York was awarded “Best Social Media Campaign” for Ms. Information.

The full list of IPG Health’s 2022 Manny Awards wins can be found below:

Network of the Year – IPG Health

Most Creative Agency – AREA 23

Most Admired Agency – AREA 23

Advertising Agency of the Year - Category I – FCB Health New York

Best Consumer Campaign – Print – CEQUA and FCB Health New York : Battle Back

: Battle Back Best Consumer Campaign – Radio/TV – Phexxi and McCann Health New Jersey : House Rules

: House Rules Best Consumer Campaign – Web – Phexxi and McCann Health New Jersey : House Rules

: House Rules Best Digital Campaign – Patient – Stand for the Silent, Kazoo and AREA 23 : Social Bullets

: Social Bullets Best Experiential Campaign – Stand for the Silent, Kazoo and AREA 23 : Social Bullets

: Social Bullets Best Managed Markets Campaign – CABENUVA and AREA 23 : Best Practices

: Best Practices Best Medical Device Campaign – Woojer and AREA 23 : Sick Beats

: Sick Beats Best Nonbranded Campaign – Novartis, Aimovig and FCB Health Europe : Is Your Pain Relief Triggering Your Migraine?

: Is Your Pain Relief Triggering Your Migraine? Best Patient Engagement Campaign – Woojer and AREA 23 : Sick Beats

: Sick Beats Best Philanthropic Campaign – Stand for the Silent, Kazoo and AREA 23 : Social Bullets

: Social Bullets Best Social Media Campaign – Gay Men’s Health Crisis (GMHC) and FCB Health New York: Ms. Information



About IPG Health

Home to FCB Health and McCann Health agencies, IPG Health is a global collective of the world’s most celebrated and awarded healthcare marketing agencies. We are 6,000+ people across six continents, all singularly focused on accelerating progress in health for good and for all. With science, creativity, technology and data at our core, IPG Health makes science approachable, understandable and actionable. With 45+ agencies, including 18+ specialized units, our integrated approach to a broad range of communications capabilities ensures we can help clients improve outcomes and quality of life for healthcare audiences around the world. Our clients include the top 20 global pharmaceutical companies as well as countless startups, biotech companies, biopharma companies and a variety of life science companies. IPG Health is part of the Interpublic Group of Companies (: IPG). Visit ipghealth.com to learn more.

