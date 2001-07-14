Manchester United Advances Sustainability Efforts through Successful Adoption of EnDura Fuels™ with Partner Renewable Energy Group

Manchester United is achieving cleaner operations after deploying EnDura Fuels™ from Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (REG)(NASDAQ: REGI) into their groundskeeping equipment. After more than 100 years of utilizing petroleum diesel in their equipment, Manchester United is taking their next step to help create a cleaner world.

Renewable Energy Group and Manchester United announced their global partnership in the summer of 2021 after Manchester United sought out a partner that would help them with their sustainability goals. Earlier this year, Renewable Energy Group began providing the Club with UltraClean BlenD™, its proprietary blend of biodiesel and renewable diesel, which the Club initially utilized in their groundskeeping equipment on their training grounds, and since have expanded to the facilities and equipment at historic Old Trafford stadium.

“As we celebrate world Earth Day, it’s absolutely remarkable to see one of the biggest sports teams in the world taking this step to create a cleaner world,” said Bob Kenyon, Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing at REG. “REG is proud to be Manchester United’s clean fuels transition partner of choice, and our proprietary line of EnDura Fuels™ provides a solution that allows them to improve their operations TODAY, without requiring significant infrastructure investments.”

The trial of UltraClean BlenD™ has yielded great results, and the organizations hope to reach a commercial agreement for fuel purchasing in the coming months. In addition, Manchester United wants to explore incorporating renewable fuels into additional Club operations, including generators.

“We want to use the power of football to really have a positive impact on our people, on the environment in which we operate, and also on the wider society,” said Collette Roche, Chief Operating Officer of Manchester United. “We constantly want to get better in every area, and push the boundaries further, and we look to our partners to help us do that.”

Renewable Energy Group is leading the energy and transportation industries’ transition to sustainability by converting renewable resources into high-quality, sustainable fuels. Renewable Energy Group is an international producer of sustainable fuels that significantly lower greenhouse gas emissions to immediately reduce carbon impact. Renewable Energy Group utilizes a global integrated procurement, distribution and logistics network to operate 11 biorefineries in the U.S. and Europe. In 2021, Renewable Energy Group produced 480 million gallons delivering 4.1 million metric tons of carbon reduction. Renewable Energy Group is meeting the growing global demand for lower-carbon fuels and leading the way to a more sustainable future.

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, including statements regarding REG’s strategic growth plans, acceptance of the Endura Fuels™ family of products, success of the Manchester United partnership, and the organizations plans to reach a commercial agreement for fuel purchasing in the coming months. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, assumptions and projections that are subject to change, and actual results may differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include the risks and uncertainties described in REG’s annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 and subsequently filed Form 10-Q and other periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release and REG does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements based on new developments or changes in our expectations.

