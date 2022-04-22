Avid Delivers Tech Previews at NAB Show Promoting the Future of Remote Collaboration in Video Production

BURLINGTON, Mass., April 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Next week at the NAB Show in Las Vegas, Avid® ( AVID), in collaboration with Microsoft and Haivision, will unveil technology previews of solutions that create more powerful remote collaboration. Jointly demonstrated at Microsoft booth W3017, these previews include an “over-the-shoulder” experience with Media Composer® streaming direct to Microsoft Teams; and MediaCentral Stream ingest and playout on the Avid | Edit On Demand™ service.



Workflows extended to Teams users

The most recent release of Media Composer video editing software delivers native “over-the-shoulder” (OTS) remote collaboration. At the NAB Show, Avid and Microsoft will demonstrate how using the SRT (Secure Reliable Transport) output of Media Composer can enable editors to stream their high-resolution content to Teams users, providing easier collaboration across a production team. With secure streaming to any device (desktop, decoders, mobile devices, video players, and set top boxes including Apple TV), Media Composer will be able to incorporate a “third monitor” collaborative experience for Teams that accelerates tasks such as content review by producers, directors, and other members of the production staff, including clients, facilitating real-time feedback and helping to bring projects to conclusion faster.

Ray Thompson, Avid’s Senior Director, Industry Partnerships said, “Simply being able to view high resolution Media Composer streams securely on Microsoft Teams in real time—directly out of Media Composer or as one of many receive points possible when Haivision Hub or Gateway are included, means media creation can move at unprecedented speed. Avid’s innovation with Microsoft continues to help media creators of all sizes to collaborate easily among a distributed workforce now within Teams view Media Composer output. We’re very excited to bring these latest breakthroughs together with Microsoft at the NAB Show.”

“Microsoft Teams at its core is about enabling greater collaboration among a distributed workforce,” shared Aaron Linne, Senior Program Manager, Microsoft Teams for Broadcasters at Microsoft. “It’s exciting to see this expand to enable creative teams to review the output of Media Composer to enable feedback to happen within Teams and help cut down the time it takes to deliver content to market.”

Enhancements to Remote Editing

Avid’s offerings for remote collaboration and media production in the cloud benefit from its longstanding Strategic Cloud Alliance with Microsoft and integration with the Azure cloud platform. These include editorial On Demand Services such as the widely deployed Avid | Edit On Demand subscription service, which will be featured in Microsoft’s booth. Avid Edit On Demand delivers added capacity and scalability in a secure, easily accessible service featuring the Media Composer and Avid NEXIS storage file system that users already know and rely upon.

Augmenting the service in a technology preview at NAB Show, Avid will feature MediaCentral | Stream demonstrating IP contribution into and out of Avid | Edit On Demand. Supporting IP contribution from anywhere and from any device – including cameras, encoders and mobile devices – this integration enables the ingest of streams for television news and sports production scenarios, broadening the workflows possible in the cloud with Avid | Edit On Demand.

Market availability of these technology previews will be announced at a future date.

Visit Microsoft's NAB Show booth W3017 (April 24-27) in the Las Vegas Convention Center's West Hall.

