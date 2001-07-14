CoStar Group Highlights Green Initiatives in Recognition of Earth Day

In honor of Earth Day, CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSGP) – a leading provider of online real estate marketplaces, information, and analytics in the commercial and residential property markets – has underscored the company’s commitment to a greener tomorrow by reflecting on a suite of environmental initiatives.

Key initiatives include a significant technology recycling program, which resulted in more than five tons of computer equipment being recycled in the last year alone; mass transit benefits for employees to encourage a reduction in fuel consumption; and growing the company’s Field Research fleet of electric and hybrid vehicles, which has reduced fuel consumption by 160,000 gallons per year.

“For the past several years, CoStar Group has enacted policies and initiatives aimed at pushing us toward a greener tomorrow,” said Andrew C. Florance, Founder and CEO, CoStar Group. “We understand the importance of speaking out about these initiatives and our commitment to them. As a leader in the commercial real estate industry, we must lead by example. Our goal is to encourage more companies and our clients to take action and take sustainability seriously.”

CoStar Group also made a significant push to greatly reduce the company’s physical footprint, particularly by reducing its number of physical data center locations by over 75%. Much of the company’s remaining physical footprint consists of LEED certified and/or Energy Star rated buildings that have updated base and mechanical systems to improve energy and water efficiencies.

The company is also working to make green rating sustainability data more accessible than ever before, opening it to all CoStar subscribers to help encourage environmental consciousness.

To learn more about CoStar’s commitment to positive ESG practices or to read the company’s 2022 report, visit www.investors.costargroup.com%2FESG%2Fdefault.aspx.

