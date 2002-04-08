Combining Technology With Personal Service, Ethan Allen Debuts New Design Center in Walnut Creek, CA

DANBURY, Conn., April 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ethan Allen, a leading global interior design company and renowned manufacturer and retailer of quality home furnishings, has just debuted its newest Design Center in Walnut Creek, CA. One of several openings, including a recent opening in Westport, CT, that the company has slated for 2022, the new Design Center showcases the timeless aesthetic of Ethan Allen’s vast product portfolio while fostering collaboration between the company’s world-class interior designers and clients.



Grounded in a unique vision of American style, the new Design Center empowers clients to work with its professional interior designers at fully equipped workstations, viewing both before-and-after photos and 3D floor plans of single rooms or even entire homes. Large, high-resolution screens bring digital design plans to life, so clients can preview an incredibly realistic version of their designed space before placing an order.

“Our new Design Center projects the variety of our styles of classic design with a modern perspective and rooted in our commitment to combining personal interior design service with 3D technology,” said Ethan Allen Chairman and CEO Farooq Kathwari. “Our design service is complimentary, and it’s offered in the Design Center, at clients’ homes, or via virtual appointment, from planning to ordering and delivery support.” Mr. Kathwari also noted: "Because we make about 75% of our products in our own North American workshops, we can offer compelling value and competitive delivery, even in these challenging times."

In addition to viewing aspirational room settings, clients can access the full breadth of Ethan Allen’s furniture and accent selections either in partnership with designers or via touchscreen for self-paced product research. Samples of fabrics, leathers, finishes, and other customized options are also on-site; from room plans to furniture details, each client enjoys a personalized experience.

Located at 1450 Mt. Diablo Blvd., the Walnut Creek Design Center is open Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m.–6 p.m., and on Sunday, 11 a.m.–6 p.m.

ABOUT

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (: ETD) is a leading interior design company, manufacturer, and retailer in the home furnishings marketplace. The Company is a global luxury home fashion brand that is vertically integrated from product design through home delivery, which offers its customers stylish product offerings, artisanal quality, and personalized service. The Company provides complimentary interior design service to its clients and sells a full range of home furnishings through a retail network of design centers located throughout the United States and abroad as well as online at ethanallen.com. Ethan Allen owns and operates nine manufacturing facilities located in the United States, Mexico and Honduras, including one sawmill, one rough mill and a lumberyard. Approximately 75% of its products are manufactured or assembled in these North American facilities. For more information on Ethan Allen's products and services, visit www.ethanallen.com.

