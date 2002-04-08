Stitch Fix Announces New Employee Inducement Grants

SAN FRANCISCO, April 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stitch Fix, Inc. ( SFIX, Financial), the leading online personal styling service, today announced that effective April 22, 2022, the compensation committee of the company’s board of directors granted restricted stock units to 41 new employees to acquire an aggregate of 1,987,941 shares of the company’s Class A common stock. One sixteenth of the restricted stock units will vest on June 15, 2022, and the remainder will vest in 15 equal quarterly installments of 1/16th over the next fifteen (15) subsequent quarterly RSU vesting dates, subject to the recipient's continuous service on each vesting date.



The stock options and RSUs were granted pursuant to, and are subject to the terms of, the Stitch Fix, Inc. 2019 Inducement Plan and forms of stock option and RSU agreements thereunder, which were approved by the company's board of directors in October 2019 under Rule 5635(c)(4) of the Nasdaq Global Market for equity grants to induce new employees to enter into employment with the company.

