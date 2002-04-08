SPRINGWATER SPECIAL SITUATIONS CORP. RECEIVES NASDAQ NOTIFICATION OF NON-COMPLIANCE WITH LISTING RULES

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, April 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Springwater Special Situations Corp. ( SWSS) (“Springwater” or the “Company”),a blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities, announced that on April 19, 2022, it received a letter from the Listing Qualifications Department of the Nasdaq Stock Market (“NASDAQ”) advising the Company that the Company did not comply with NASDAQ’s Listing Rule 5250(c)(1) for continued listing because NASDAQ had not received the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 (the “Form 10-K”). NASDAQ had informed the Company that it had until June 18, 2022 to submit a plan to regain compliance with respect to this delinquent report. If NASDAQ had approved the Company’s plan, it would have had the discretion to grant the Company an extension of up to 180 calendar days from the due date of the Form 10-K (or until October 12, 2022) to regain compliance.



On April 21, 2022, the Company filed the Form 10-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission and on April 22, 2022 was notified by NASDAQ that it had regained compliance with NASDAQ’s listing rules as a result thereof.

About Springwater Special Situations Corp.

Springwater Special Situations Corp. is a blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities.

