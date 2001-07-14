CI&T Files 2021 Annual Report on Form 20-F

CI&T Inc (NYSE: CINT), announces that it has filed today with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021. The report is available on the SEC’s website, at http%3A%2F%2Fwww.sec.gov, and on CI&T’s website, at https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.ciandt.com%2F (under Financials > SEC Filings).

Click+here to access the PDF version.

Shareholders may receive a hard copy of CI&T’s complete audited financial statements free of charge by upon request to CI&T’s Investor Relations office at [email protected].

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220420006149/en/