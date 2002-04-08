NN, Inc. To Hold First Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call on Friday, May 6, 2022

CHARLOTTE, N.C., April 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NN, Inc. ( NNBR), a diversified industrial company, today announced that it will release its first quarter 2022 financial results for the period ended March 2022, after the close of the market on Thursday, May 5, 2022. The company will hold a related conference call on Friday, May 6, at 9:00 a.m. EDT. Participants on the call are asked to register five to ten minutes prior to the scheduled start time by dialing 1-877-317-6789 and from outside the U.S. at 1-412-317-6789. Please use the conference identification number 10164949.



The conference call will be webcast simultaneously and in its entirety through the NN, Inc. website. Shareholders, media representatives, and others may participate in the webcast by registering through the Investor Relations section on the Company’s website at www.nninc.com.

For those who are unavailable to listen to the live call, a replay will be available shortly after the call on NN’s website through May 6, 2023.

About NN, Inc.

NN, Inc., a diversified industrial company, combines advanced engineering and production capabilities with in-depth materials science expertise to design and manufacture high-precision components and assemblies for a variety of markets on a global basis. Headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, NN has 31 facilities in North America, Europe, South America, and China.

Except for specific historical information, many of the matters discussed in this press release may express or imply projections of revenues or expenditures, statements of plans and objectives or future operations or statements of future economic performance. These statements may discuss goals, intentions and expectations as to future trends, plans, events, results of operations or financial condition, or state other information relating to NN, Inc. (“the Company”), based on current beliefs of management as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, management. Forward-looking statements generally will be accompanied by words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “forecast,” “guidance,” “intend,” “may,” “possible,” “potential,” “predict,” “project” or other similar words, phrases or expressions. Forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties that are outside of management’s control and that may cause actual results to be materially different from such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among others, general economic conditions and economic conditions in the industrial sector; the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company’s financial condition, business operations and liquidity; competitive influences; risks that current customers will commence or increase captive production; risks of capacity underutilization; quality issues; material changes in the costs and availability of raw materials; economic, social, and political instability, currency fluctuation, and other risks of doing business outside of the United States; our dependence on certain major customers, some of whom are not parties to long-term agreements (and/or are terminable on short notice); the impact of acquisitions and divestitures; the level of our indebtedness; the restrictions contained in our debt agreements; our ability to obtain financing at favorable rates, if at all, and to refinance existing debt as it matures; unanticipated difficulties integrating acquisitions; new laws and governmental regulations; the impact of climate change on our operations; cyber liability or potential liability for breaches of our or our service providers’ information technology systems or business operations disruptions; and other risk factors and cautionary statements listed from time-to-time in our periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We disclaim any obligation to update any such factors or to publicly announce the result of any revisions to any of the forward-looking statements included herein or therein to reflect future events or developments.

For additional information concerning such risk factors and cautionary statements, please see the section titled “Risk Factors” in the Company’s periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements we make in our press releases, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

