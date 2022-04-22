Fairfax India Holdings Corporation: Result of Voting for Directors at Annual Shareholders' Meeting

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

TORONTO, April 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fairfax India Holdings Corporation (the “Company”) (TSX: FIH.U) is pleased to announce the results of the vote on Directors at its April 21, 2022 Annual Shareholders’ Meeting.

Each of the nominee directors listed in the Company’s management proxy circular dated March 4, 2022 was elected as a director. The voting results for the eleven directors nominated for election are set forth in the table below:

Name of Nominee Vote For (Aggregate) % Withhold Vote

(Aggregate) % Anthony F. Griffiths 1,504,220,874 99.20 12,096,640 0.80 Christopher D. Hodgson 1,509,964,001 99.58 6,353,513 0.42 Alan D. Horn 1,509,406,963 99.54 6,910,551 0.46 Sumit Maheshwari 1,514,685,197 99.89 1,632,317 0.11 Deepak Parekh 1,498,165,279 98.80 18,152,235 1.20 Satish Rai 1,516,301,979 100.0 15,535 0.00 Chandran Ratnaswami 1,512,834,621 99.77 3,482,893 0.23 Gopalakrishnan Soundarajan 1,516,273,379 100.0 44,135 0.0 Lauren C. Templeton 1,516,302,279 100.0 15,235 0.0 Benjamin P. Watsa 1,515,794,916 99.97 522,598 0.03 V. Prem Watsa 1,514,340,075 99.87 1,977,439 0.13

About Fairfax India

Fairfax India is an investment holding company whose objective is to achieve long term capital appreciation, while preserving capital, by investing in public and private equity securities and debt instruments in India and Indian businesses or other businesses with customers, suppliers or business primarily conducted in, or dependent on, India.