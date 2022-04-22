Fairfax Financial Holdings: Result of Voting for Directors at Annual Shareholders' Meeting

TORONTO, April 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSX: FFH and FFH.U) (“Fairfax”) is pleased to announce the results of the vote on Directors at its April 21, 2022 Annual Shareholders’ Meeting.



Each of the nominee directors listed in Fairfax’s management proxy circular dated March 4, 2022 was elected as a director. The voting results for the eleven directors nominated for election are set forth in the table below:

Name of

Nominee Vote For

(Aggregate) % Withhold Vote

(Aggregate) % Vote For

(Subordinate Voting Shares) % Withhold Vote

(Subordinate Voting Shares) % Robert J. Gunn 27,477,620 84.19 5,161,580 15.81 9,532,226 64.87 5,161,580 35.13 David L. Johnston 31,725,266 97.20 913,934 2.80 13,779,872 93.78 913,934 6.22 Karen L. Jurjevich 32,109,855 98.38 529,345 1.62 14,164,461 96.40 529,345 3.60 R. William McFarland 31,847,601 97.57 791,599 2.43 13,902,207 94.61 791,599 5.39 Christine N. McLean 31,444,709 96.34 1,194,491 3.66 13,499,315

91.87 1,194,491 8.13 Timothy R. Price 31,849,003 97.58 790,197 2.42 13,903,609 94.62 790,197



5.38 Brandon W. Sweitzer 31,519,846 96.57 1,119,354 3.43 13,574,452 92.38



1,119,354 7.62 Lauren C. Templeton 32,349,785 99.11 289,415 0.89 14,404,391 98.03 289,415 1.97 Benjamin P. Watsa 31,372,739 96.12 1,266,461 3.88 13,427,345 91.38 1,266,461 8.62



V. Prem Watsa 31,573,351 96.73 1,065,849 3.27 13,627,957 92.75 1,065,849



7.25 William C. Weldon 31,731,276 97.22 907,924 2.78 13,785,882 93.82 907,924 6.18

Fairfax is a holding company which, through its subsidiaries, is primarily engaged in property and casualty insurance and reinsurance and the associated investment management.

For further information contact:

John Varnell, Vice President, Corporate Development,

at (416) 367-4941